EUR/USD to Reverse? Trump Call for US-China Decoupling Boosts Election Risks
2020-09-09 23:00:00
2020-09-09 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Eyes ECB Meeting as AUD/USD Recoils
2020-09-09 21:30:00
2020-09-09 21:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook Downbeat, Demand Concerns May Prompt OPEC Action
2020-09-10 09:30:00
2020-09-10 09:30:00
US-China Tensions to Amplify Recent AUD/USD, S&P 500, Oil Volatility?
2020-09-10 03:00:00
2020-09-10 03:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures
2020-09-08 21:30:00
2020-09-08 21:30:00
S&P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls
2020-09-10 02:00:00
2020-09-10 02:00:00
Gold Price Touches 50-Day SMA for First Time Since June
2020-09-09 05:05:00
2020-09-09 05:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Emergency Brexit Talks in Focus, GBP/USD Stabilizes
2020-09-10 08:00:00
2020-09-10 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Row May Weaken GBP/USD Further
2020-09-09 08:00:00
2020-09-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 107.55.
2020-09-10 06:23:00
2020-09-10 06:23:00
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Downbeat, Demand Concerns May Prompt OPEC Action

2020-09-10 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Crude Oil Price Analysis & News

  • Oil Outlook is Challenging on Demand Concerns
  • OPEC Meeting to Garner Attention

Oil Outlook is Challenging on Demand Concerns

Despite the bounce back in crude oil prices in yesterday’s session, which had largely stemmed from the recovery in risk sentiment. The outlook remains challenging for crude oil prices as stalling demand becomes an increasing concern. In recent sessions, Saudi Arabia had lowered their official selling price for oil in order to support demand for its crude. This also comes at a time that Chinese demand has eased highlighted by a 7.4% drop in crude oil imports in August.

OPEC Meeting to Garner Attention

On top of that, oil supply has picked up as OPEC+ have continued to ease production cuts as planned, whereby production has increased by as much as 1.5mbpd since June. In turn, as Brent crude futures meander around the $40/bbl mark, continued to selling may see OPEC+ look to enact deeper production cuts. As a reminder, the OPEC+ JMMC is scheduled to meet on September 17th, as such, OPEC noise will likely increase in the run up to the meeting, thus heightening headline risk for the oil complex.

Overnight, the latest API crude oil inventory report showed a surprise build of nearly 3mln barrels, against expectations of a 2.3mln drawdown, which has kept a lid on the price rise in the energy complex.

Brent Crude Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG

