News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Nears a Fresh One-Month Low But Trade Remains Thin Ahead of ECB Meeting
2020-09-09 11:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down to 3-Month Low on Fed Policy, Seasonal Turn
2020-09-09 06:07:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Crude Falters Alongside Tech as Selloff Broadens
2020-09-08 17:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures
2020-09-08 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Touches 50-Day SMA for First Time Since June
2020-09-09 05:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bounces From Support, Gold Bulls on Return?
2020-09-08 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Row May Weaken GBP/USD Further
2020-09-09 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Bank of Japan Policy to Push JPY Lower?
2020-09-07 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (04/SEP) Actual: 2.9 Previous: -2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-09
  • 🇲🇽 Core Inflation Rate MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.32% Expected: 0.28% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-09
  • 🇲🇽 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 4.05% Expected: 4.02% Previous: 3.62% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-09
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.89%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 67.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Y3JlqsChqS
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (04/SEP) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-09
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Core Inflation Rate MoM (AUG) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.28% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-09
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.02% Previous: 3.62% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-09
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.19% Silver: -0.33% Gold: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2uhs1zrnZb
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Ck3WUDyR6F
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/yXomAftdv8 https://t.co/WIWeRLoHEu
EUR/USD Nears a Fresh One-Month Low But Trade Remains Thin Ahead of ECB Meeting

EUR/USD Nears a Fresh One-Month Low But Trade Remains Thin Ahead of ECB Meeting

2020-09-09 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • EUR/USD bounces off 50-dma with another attempt expected soon.
  • Thursday’s ECB meeting and press conference key to EURUSD direction.

DailyFX Economic Data and Events Calendar

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 10
( 11:09 GMT )
Live ECB Rate Decision Coverage
Live Data Coverage: ECB Rate Decision
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Thursday’s ECB policy meeting and press conference will likely play an important role in the future direction of the single currency although it may be talk rather than action that sets the tone. The central bank is expected to leave all policy levers untouched but they may indicate that they are unhappy with the current level of the Euro which is dampening price pressures in the single-block. Recent comments from ECB chief economist Philip Lane that the EUR/USD rate ‘does matter’ has seemingly drawn a 1.2000 line in the sand for the pair and this topside is likely to be respected by the market for now.

ECB President Christine Lagarde is likely to highlight that Euro strength is weighing on both growth and inflation outlooks and that the central bank is uncomfortable with the current level of the single currency to a certain degree. The more forcefully President Lagarde makes these comments, the more the Euro will fall, while a less dovish stance will allow the single currency to recoup some of its recent losses.

EUR/USD made a decisive break below the supportive 20-day moving average at the end of last week and is now pressing down on the 50-dma for the first time since late-May when the pair traded just below 1.0900. A break and open below the shorter-dated moving average opens the way to the 1.1696 – 1.1700 area before 1.1650 comes into play. Resistance is seen at 1.1848, off the 20-dma and a pair of short-term prior highs either side of 1.1866.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 3 of the DailyFX Summit discussing currencies
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (January – September 9, 2020)

EUR/USD Nears a Fresh One-Month Low But Trade Remains Thin Ahead of ECB Meeting
EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 2% 0%
Weekly 29% -5% 7%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG retail trader data shows 42.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.33 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 4.49% lower than yesterday and 26.39% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.56% higher than yesterday and 7.15% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Outlook: ZAR Remains Resilient Despite Dismal Economic Data
USD/ZAR Outlook: ZAR Remains Resilient Despite Dismal Economic Data
2020-09-09 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Levels to Watch on BoC
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Levels to Watch on BoC
2020-09-09 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Row May Weaken GBP/USD Further
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Row May Weaken GBP/USD Further
2020-09-09 08:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Lost 10% in 3 Days, Hang Seng and FTSE 100 May Fall
Nasdaq 100 Lost 10% in 3 Days, Hang Seng and FTSE 100 May Fall
2020-09-09 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed