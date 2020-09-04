News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength
2020-09-03 07:00:00
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Outlook
2020-09-03 03:00:00
News
USD/CAD forecast: Loonie bulls eye trendline resistance ahead of NFP
2020-09-03 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
News
US Dollar Swings on NFP Report Beat, Unemployment Below 9%
2020-09-04 12:55:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts: Tech Stocks Falter, Lead Selloff
2020-09-03 18:30:00
News
US Dollar Swings on NFP Report Beat, Unemployment Below 9%
2020-09-04 12:55:00
Gold Prices Flirt with Trend Reversal as US Jobs Data Looms Ahead
2020-09-04 05:14:00
News
GBP/USD Drifts Ahead of NFPs, FTSE 100 Breaks Support After US Equity Rout
2020-09-04 08:17:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Worsens as Brexit Fears Rise
2020-09-03 08:00:00
News
Japanese Yen outlook: Unemployment data may prompt USD/JPY bulls
2020-09-04 11:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Will a Data Heavy End to the Week Spur USD?
2020-09-03 15:30:00
NFP prints at +1341k v/s expectation of +1400k, unemployment comes in at 8.4%

US Dollar Swings on NFP Report Beat, Unemployment Below 9%

2020-09-04 12:55:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
AUGUST 2020 NFP REPORT: US DOLLAR EDGES HIGHER AFTER NONFARM PAYROLLS BEAT

  • US Dollar is trading slightly higher owing to a positive NFP report that topped market forecast
  • Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.3-million and the unemployment rate dropped to 8.4%
  • Traders await the Wall Street opening bell to see if stocks can recoup prior session losses

The US Dollar is trading modestly higher with the DXY Index up by about 0.15% immediately after the release of August 2020 nonfarm payrolls data. The US labor market added 1.37-million jobs last month, which beat market estimates looking for 1.35-million job additions for the headline figure.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (04 SEP 2020 INTRADAY)

DXY Index US Dollar Price Chart Reaction to August 2020 NFP Report

Perhaps most notable out of the latest NFP report is how the US unemployment rate dropped to 8.4%. Not only did the unemployment rate come in lower than consensus estimates, but it also has fallen below 10% for the first time since the economy was roiled by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

The overall solid NFP report is likely helping provide a bid to the US Dollar as the ten-year Treasury yield creeps up above 66-basis points, but perkiness reflected by the DXY Index might be undermined by technical resistance posed by the 93.00-price level. Gold prices are trading lower by about 0.5% and probing a big support zone as US Dollar strengthening is likely keeping the precious metal under pressure.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

