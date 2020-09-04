News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Analysis: NFP data Pushes EURUSD Closer to Key Support
2020-09-04 14:15:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength
2020-09-03 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD forecast: Loonie bulls eye trendline resistance ahead of NFP
2020-09-03 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Swings on NFP Report Beat, Unemployment Below 9%
2020-09-04 12:55:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts: Tech Stocks Falter, Lead Selloff
2020-09-03 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Swings on NFP Report Beat, Unemployment Below 9%
2020-09-04 12:55:00
Gold Prices Flirt with Trend Reversal as US Jobs Data Looms Ahead
2020-09-04 05:14:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Drifts Ahead of NFPs, FTSE 100 Breaks Support After US Equity Rout
2020-09-04 08:17:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Worsens as Brexit Fears Rise
2020-09-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen outlook: Unemployment data may prompt USD/JPY bulls
2020-09-04 11:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Will a Data Heavy End to the Week Spur USD?
2020-09-03 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: S&P 500 Price Outlook: Trader Positioning Pivots as $VIX Spikes - @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/04/SP-500-Price-Outlook-Trader-Positioning-Pivots-as-VIX-Spikes.html https://t.co/tJrBD6S…
  • Speaker Pelosi says jobs report shows an 'urgent need for action' - BBG
  • SNB's Jordan: Franc still valued high - BBG
  • If the $SPX closes today below the previous 3,400 range resistance from February to August, a lot of people are going to have an uneasy long holiday weekend https://t.co/xAmwKLlWob
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.44% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.49% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.68% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1GsLaEeWVc
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -1.08% France 40: -1.25% Wall Street: -2.02% Germany 30: -2.06% US 500: -2.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Sj4vbDN4qP
  • NZD/USD pulls back from a fresh yearly high (0.6789) as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) warns that the economic repercussion from the COVID-19 pandemic. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/wbJ0zzKZjk https://t.co/wFMaMZGBVN
  • past two days $SPX has retraced almost 14.4% of the major move off of the March lows. what's surprising is that the prior ath ~3400 hadn't seen more action. produced a mere pause in the trend mid-Aug but until this week, no check back for support at prior res $SPY $ES https://t.co/fcnZ1GTxao
  • 'time is a flat circle' most trends, esp short-term are relative in the big picture. $USD tested a big spot of support this week. Now the question is whether it can hold https://t.co/u2kUUSG5vj
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.16% Gold: -0.38% Oil - US Crude: -2.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rOXg4jbhdD
EUR/USD Price Analysis: NFP data Pushes EURUSD Closer to Key Support

EUR/USD Price Analysis: NFP data Pushes EURUSD Closer to Key Support

2020-09-04 14:15:00
Richard Snow, Markets Writer
Share:

EUR/USD Analysis:

  • NFP Aftermath: EUR/USD trades lower after US economy adds 1.371 million jobs
  • Unemployment drops below 10% for the first time since the start of the coronavirus
  • Long-term symmetrical triangle intact as negative divergence hints at a potential EURUSD reversal
  • IG Client Sentiment data leans towards lower EUR/USD movement based on recent increase in longs

NFP Data update: Dollar Positive

The US economy received a boost as it expanded by 1.371 million jobs and recorded an unemployment rate of 8.4%, beating expectations of 9.8%. For the real time report, refer to US Dollar Swings on NFP Report Beat, Unemployment Below 9%

EUR/USD Price Analysis: NFP data Pushes EURUSD Closer to Key Support
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
Learn how data releases impact the FX market
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Showing Signs of Continued Bearish Momentum

The EUR/USD currency pair has continued trading lower, boosted by the dollar positive jobs data. It now trades toward channel support as well as horizontal support. Yesterday’s extended candle wick indicated a rejection of lower prices however, added momentum off the back of the better than expected NFP may result in a retest of this area of confluence.

In further support of a continued move lower, is the appearance of negative divergence on the RSI, as price made higher highs while the indicator made lower highs. The initial litmus test remains the zone around 1.1790 which then brings into focus the 1.1760 level, however, the psych level of 1.1700 remains key to entertaining the idea of a reversal.

EUR/USD Daily Chart: Bearish Momentum Faces Zone of Support

EUR/USD Price Analysis: NFP data Pushes EURUSD Closer to Key Support

Should Bulls push price higher from here, the 1.1920 level becomes the nearest level of resistance before the 1.1965 level and upper side of the long term symmetrical triangle (yellow line) come into focus.

EUR/USD Monthly Chart: EURUSD Trades Back Within Symmetrical Triangle

EUR/USD Price Analysis: NFP data Pushes EURUSD Closer to Key Support

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Learn how to identify and apply the three main triangle patterns

Risk Events Ahead: Volatility expected to continue into next week

The Eurozone is set to start the week off with its 3rd estimate for the Q2 GDP growth rate on Tuesday, followed by the ECB interest rate decision and press conference a little later on in the week.

Friday sees the US release the core inflation rate for August – this comes after J. Powell’s address at the Jackson Hole Symposium where he announced that the Federal Reserve are to adopt a looser monetary policy framework in the form of Average Inflation Targeting

EUR/USD Price Analysis: NFP data Pushes EURUSD Closer to Key Support

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

  • EUR/USD retail trader data (at the time of writing) shows 43.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.27 to 1.
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short, hints that EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Find out how IG Client Sentiment can help inform trades
Get My Guide
  • The number of traders net-long is 1.96% higher than yesterday and 54.41% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.37% lower than yesterday and 10.42% lower from last week.
  • Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USDprice trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.
EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 1% -3%
Weekly 46% -12% 6%
Live sentiment reading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Price Outlook: Trader Positioning Pivots as VIX Spikes
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Trader Positioning Pivots as VIX Spikes
2020-09-04 15:00:00
US Dollar Swings on NFP Report Beat, Unemployment Below 9%
US Dollar Swings on NFP Report Beat, Unemployment Below 9%
2020-09-04 12:55:00
Japanese Yen outlook: Unemployment data may prompt USD/JPY bulls
Japanese Yen outlook: Unemployment data may prompt USD/JPY bulls
2020-09-04 11:00:00
South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR Setups
South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR Setups
2020-09-04 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed