Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength
2020-09-03 07:00:00
2020-09-03 07:00:00
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Outlook
2020-09-03 03:00:00
2020-09-03 03:00:00
USD/CAD forecast: Loonie bulls eye trendline resistance ahead of NFP
2020-09-03 11:00:00
2020-09-03 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Strong ISM Data, ASX 200 Eyes GDP Figure
2020-09-02 01:00:00
2020-09-02 01:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price Action Probes Big Support Zone
2020-09-02 18:30:00
2020-09-02 18:30:00
Gold Prices to Watch as RSI Rebounds From Lowest Reading Since June
2020-09-02 04:00:00
2020-09-02 04:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Worsens as Brexit Fears Rise
2020-09-03 08:00:00
2020-09-03 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
2020-09-02 08:00:00
2020-09-02 08:00:00
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
2020-08-31 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook - Bullish Signal Appears Ahead of High Importance US Data Releases

2020-09-03 12:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
US Dollar (DXY) Price, News and Analysis:

  • Euro weakness is helping the DXY to stabilize at lower levels.
  • Monthly US Labor Report (NFPs) released on Friday.

The recent move higher in the US dollar basket, off a 27-month low, needs to play out further to gain more credibility as Euro weakness seems to be the short-term driver of price action. The US dollar basket is a measure of value against a basket of six other currencies, including the Euro which has a dominant weighting of 57.6%. Any change in the Euro, therefore, weighs more heavily on DXY price action, as can be seen this week when a sudden dip in the value of the single currency has allowed the US dollar basket to move higher. While the Euro remains weak, helped by ECB commentary questioning the single currency’s strength, the USD is running into a batch of important economic releases that may provide fresh domestic drivers.

In addition, recent CoT data shows that speculative accounts are extremely long of EUR/USD (83%), with short positions being pared back while long positions have been increased. This week’s sharp move lower in EUR/USD is likely to be sellers pushing the exit door open.

The US economic calendar is packed full of potentially market-moving data and events for the rest of the week. Today sees initial jobless claims (12:30 GMT), US ISM (14:00 GMT) and a speech by the Fed’s Charles Evans, while on Friday the monthly US Labor Report – NFPs – are released at 12:30 GMT. All of these data points need to be closely watched

DailyFX Economic Calendar

The daily US dollar basket chart shows a potential reversal signal – bullish hammer - made on Tuesday this week. After hitting a 27-month low, the price reversed higher with the long lower wick showing a rejection of lower prices and sellers running out steam. Yesterday’s and today’s candle have produced both higher highs and higher lows, while the DXY is currently above the 20-dma, indicating that short-term positive momentum is in control of price action. A series of recent lower highs, and the 50-dma, all the way up to 94.00 need to be broken and closed above to give the move higher more credibility.

If you would like to learn more about candlestick patterns and formations, we have prepared a primer on the Top 10 Candlestick Patterns to Trade the Markets

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Price Chart (January – September 3, 2020)

US Dollar Price Outlook - Bullish Signal Appears Ahead of High Importance US Data Releases

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

