Germany 30 Outlook: DAX Marches on as German PMIs Beat Expectations

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength
2020-09-03 07:00:00
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Outlook
2020-09-03 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Strong ISM Data, ASX 200 Eyes GDP Figure
2020-09-02 01:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price Action Probes Big Support Zone
2020-09-02 18:30:00
Gold Prices to Watch as RSI Rebounds From Lowest Reading Since June
2020-09-02 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Worsens as Brexit Fears Rise
2020-09-03 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
2020-09-02 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/wrIcFBq0o3
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.73% Germany 30: 1.21% FTSE 100: 0.67% Wall Street: -0.05% US 500: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/L53Dpjg3Ag
  • 🇬🇷 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) Actual: -15.2% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-03
  • 🇬🇷 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) Actual: -14% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-03
  • 🇬🇷 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) Actual: -15.2 Previous: -0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-03
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/ZJOEtpGUIq https://t.co/zpRDkyxer6
  • 💶 Retail Sales YoY (JUL) Actual: 0.4% Expected: 3.5% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-03
  • 🇬🇷 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) Actual: -14 Previous: -1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-03
  • Heads Up:🇬🇷 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-03
  • Heads Up:🇬🇷 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-03
Germany 30 Outlook: DAX Marches on as German PMIs Beat Expectations

Germany 30 Outlook: DAX Marches on as German PMIs Beat Expectations

2020-09-03 09:30:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

DAX 30 Forecast:

  • DAX rally continues after German PMI data beats estimates
  • MACD Crossover occurs above the zero-line
  • Client sentiment remains bearish but rally continues

Price Action Remains in Favor of Bulls

After reaching all-time highs in February 2020, the DAX 30 index plummeted, falling to a critical level of support, formed by the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the historical move. Now, just 6 months after the Coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc amongst equity indices, it appears as if price action is still in favor of the bulls, negating the effects of the sell-off. In this period of uncertainty, Germany PMI figures beat initial expectations, driving price action amid renewed hopes of an economic recovery.

Germany 30 Outlook: DAX Marches on as German PMIs Beat Expectations

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to explore the basics of Technical Analysis and more

From a technical standpoint, the monthly chart below highlights how the Fibonacci retracement levels have formed clear areas of confluency, providing support and resistance for the DAX. After rebounding off of the 50% retracement level, which is also a key psychological level, a strong uptrend has persisted, eager to test December 2019 levels.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get your free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

DAX Monthly Chart

Germany 30 Outlook: DAX Marches on as German PMIs Beat Expectations

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

MACD Crossover – Upward Momentum may Prevail

From a short-term perspective, looking at the four-hour chart below, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD), which measures the momentum and direction of the trend, has crossed upward, above the zero line, a possible indication that upward momentum may hold, at least in the short-term.

However, the fact that the crossover has occurred above the zero-line, suggests that the DAX may be entering into oversold territory, which may spark a correction in prices.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
What is the number one mistake made by traders?
Get My Guide

DAX 4 Hour Chart

Germany 30 Outlook: DAX Marches on as German PMIs Beat Expectations

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

DAX Setup: Key Levels

  • As long as 13300 holds as support, further upside may see the next level of resistance coming into play at 13500, with January 2020 highs, being the next level of interest at 13632.
  • Should the trend reverse, the 13300 and 13200 levels of support will be of particular importance
Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 08
( 17:09 GMT )
James Stanley’s Price Action Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Client Sentiment

Germany 30 Outlook: DAX Marches on as German PMIs Beat Expectations
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How does sentiment affect the market?
Get My Guide

IGCS shows that, at the time of writing, client sentiment remains bearish, with 69% of retail traders holding short positions in the Dax Index. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment and the fact that clients are net short, suggests that prices may continue to rise.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Worsens as Brexit Fears Rise
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Worsens as Brexit Fears Rise
2020-09-03 08:00:00
S&P 500 Surges Despite Weaker ADP. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rise
S&P 500 Surges Despite Weaker ADP. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rise
2020-09-03 02:00:00
New Zealand Dollar May Extend Climb Amid Easing Covid-19 Restrictions
New Zealand Dollar May Extend Climb Amid Easing Covid-19 Restrictions
2020-09-03 01:00:00
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/JPY Eyes Bullish Continuation
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/JPY Eyes Bullish Continuation
2020-09-02 20:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bullish