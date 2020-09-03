News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength
2020-09-03 07:00:00
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Outlook
2020-09-03 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Strong ISM Data, ASX 200 Eyes GDP Figure
2020-09-02 01:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price Action Probes Big Support Zone
2020-09-02 18:30:00
Gold Prices to Watch as RSI Rebounds From Lowest Reading Since June
2020-09-02 04:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Worsens as Brexit Fears Rise
2020-09-03 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
2020-09-02 08:00:00
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Worsens as Brexit Fears Rise

2020-09-03 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • Talks on the relationship between the EU and the UK after Brexit remain stalled and that could begin to weigh on GBP after its recent gains against EUR and USD.
  • Michel Barnier has said he is worried and disappointed by the lack of progress in the negotiations and has said that end-October is a strict deadline.

GBP/USD outlook deteriorates

The outlook for GBP/USD is worsening after its failure Tuesday to top the important 1.35 resistance level. To an extent, its subsequent decline has simply reflected a rally in the US Dollar as market sentiment has deteriorated. However, GBP traders will likely become increasingly focused in the days ahead on a continuing lack of progress in the ongoing talks between the EU and the UK on their relationship post Brexit – a negative factor for Sterling.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Time Frame (June 4 – September 3, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Speaking at a seminar Wednesday, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said he was “worried and disappointed” by the lack of progress in the negotiations and said there is a “strict deadline” of end-October to agree a trade deal.

His comments were dismissed by the UK as a “deliberate and misleading caricature” of the UK’s proposals but the ramping up of the rhetoric will still likely weigh on GBP/USD, and benefit EUR/GBP, as the deadline approaches.

Note, though, that EUR could be held back, limiting any strong gains for EUR/GBP, by suggestions that the European Central Bank does not want to see EUR/USD above the 1.20 level. Its chief economist Philip Lane noted earlier this week that the exchange rate “does matter” to the ECB.

You can find a forex trader’s guide to the European Central Bank here

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 0% -1%
Weekly 1% -6% -4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

