Gold Price Forecast Remains Encouraging on Ever-Expanding Stimulus

...and do we really want to call a lot of negative attention to the ability of monetary policy to maintain calm in the financial markets? https://t.co/AXBwS7nH2S

....of course if you keep a wide open tap on stimulus, the markets will eventually grow numb to the effort and aware the economy isn't responding in kind to the scale of infusions. And that risks serious questions over the efficacy of this critical pillar https://t.co/sbsHtXEvdf

...perhaps the expectation is that the Fed should keep its foot to the pedal and maintain a constant expansion of the infusions. This is $SPX over the three-month rate of change in the Fed balance sheet https://t.co/9KacJExGzq

Seems after Brainard and Powell's remarks last week, the market interpretation is that the central bank and investors feel themselves on the same page: 'we should do more'. Can't say I look at the Fed's balance sheet and think 'they aren't doing enough.' $SPX https://t.co/RbWvhTPu9g

The two major AUD-crosses have started to poke their heads above key technical resistance, suggesting that the recent consolidations in August will yield bullish breakouts. Get your $AUD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/AOP7SLO8Qt https://t.co/zd8VPrIEgV

Here is the technical picture of $EURAUD with that enormous volatility in the first half of the year https://t.co/b4NhmMM1Rp

...or consider $EURAUD. Should the Aussie Dollar continue to wane, it can first carry through an established range before it gets into the heavy hitting conviction questions. Would align with the liquidity considerations in the seasonal transition from August to September

The Aussie Dollar is flagging post RBA and before Aussie 2Q GDP, with many watching AUDUSD owing to its general popularity. Yet, the Dollar is a conflicted counterpart. Consider $AUDNZD as another interesting cross: https://t.co/u1ex64skCw

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/DLFvPwR6Ja