News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Ripping to Two-Year Highs Leaves Euro at Resistance
2020-08-31 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Pushes Towards Big Zone of Key Support
2020-08-31 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle Despite US Output Plunge
2020-08-31 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Climb on Dovish Fed, Improving Macro Data
2020-08-30 12:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Gold Price Continuation Pattern in Focus Following Fed Symposium
2020-08-31 06:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
GBP/USD Outlook: UK Subsidy Issue Reignites No-deal Brexit Concerns
2020-08-31 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-30 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Germany expects economic contraction will not be as deep as forecasted for this year - BBG
  • USD/CAD fell to its lowest point since early January on Monday as USD weakness persists. Get your $USDCAD market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/gvqt7y1Vk0 https://t.co/r9c4tglQDk
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.68% Gold: 0.18% Oil - US Crude: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5v61TMwQ57
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dW6WJ4aJBS
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.41% Germany 30: 0.41% FTSE 100: 0.40% US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/P0S6YtjfJt
  • EUR/USD rate eying fresh two-year highs as the Euro rips into month-end. Get your $EURUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/1lUO1kpOU8 https://t.co/F9k8HeoyG5
  • White House Press Secretary McEnany says no comment on China signing off on Tiktok deal -BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LqZM5DJhHg
  • $USDZAR testing a big zone of support from the monthly chart on this final day of August $ZAR https://t.co/kTdNkMhTTi https://t.co/jCW5Gnxu5i
  • South African Rand continues to show strength as last week’s gains are sustained. Get your $ZAR market update from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/HXlzyzw7nH https://t.co/6ePphl8CKu
EUR/USD Rate Ripping to Two-Year Highs Leaves Euro at Resistance

EUR/USD Rate Ripping to Two-Year Highs Leaves Euro at Resistance

2020-08-31 15:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: EURO EXTENDING TO TWO-YEAR HIGH AS BULLS PRESS TECHNICAL RESISTANCE

  • EUR/USD rate eying fresh two-year highs as the Euro rips into month-end
  • Euro bulls ignore rising new virus cases and tightening lockdown measures
  • EUR/USD price action could be at risk of a potential double top chart pattern

The Euro is trading back at two-year highs against its US Dollar peer as EUR/USD price action spikes into the 1.19-handle. Euro strengthening against the US Dollar has prevailed as a key theme since EUR/USD started rocketing off the 1.08-price level this past May, but can the bullish trend push onward into the month ahead?

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 23% 12% 16%
Weekly -12% 2% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (29 JULY TO 31 AUGUST 2020)

EURUSD EUR USD Price Chart Euro to US Dollar

August was turbulent for EUR/USD, which is the world’s most liquid and heavily traded major currency pair. In fact, EUR/USD rates fluctuated within a 270-pip trading range this past month. The Euro lost upward momentum as the US Dollar attempted to base, but in the wake of the Jackson Hole Symposium where the Fed announced average inflation targeting, spot EUR/USD seems to have resumed its ascent. Month-end rebalancing might be weighing positively on EUR/USD prices as well.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

EUR/USD bulls nevertheless face a key obstacle of technical resistance underpinned by the month-to-date swing high. So far, EUR/USD price action looks like it is reacting negatively to this level, which places potential for a double top pattern on the radar.

This bearish technical scenario could be ignited by a fundamental catalyst like risk of a second wave threatening the EU economic recovery. Not to mention, as markets inch into the fall season and out of the summer doldrums, there is also the possibility for a resurgence of currency volatility. That said, upcoming event risk and high-impact data releases facing the US Dollar later this week may strongarm the direction of EUR/USD over the near-term.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Slips to 7-Month Low
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Slips to 7-Month Low
2020-08-31 17:15:00
Nikkei, Hang Seng May Rebound with ASX 200, China NBS PMI Misses
Nikkei, Hang Seng May Rebound with ASX 200, China NBS PMI Misses
2020-08-31 02:00:00
Japanese Yen May Extend Fall as AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Eye Multi-Year Highs
Japanese Yen May Extend Fall as AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Eye Multi-Year Highs
2020-08-31 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Primed for Next Breakout?
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Primed for Next Breakout?
2020-08-28 17:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed