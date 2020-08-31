Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Slips to 7-Month Low

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Ripping to Two-Year Highs Leaves Euro at Resistance
2020-08-31 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Pushes Towards Big Zone of Key Support
2020-08-31 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle Despite US Output Plunge
2020-08-31 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Climb on Dovish Fed, Improving Macro Data
2020-08-30 12:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Gold Price Continuation Pattern in Focus Following Fed Symposium
2020-08-31 06:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
GBP/USD Outlook: UK Subsidy Issue Reignites No-deal Brexit Concerns
2020-08-31 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-30 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Germany expects economic contraction will not be as deep as forecasted for this year - BBG
  • USD/CAD fell to its lowest point since early January on Monday as USD weakness persists. Get your $USDCAD market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/gvqt7y1Vk0 https://t.co/r9c4tglQDk
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.68% Gold: 0.18% Oil - US Crude: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5v61TMwQ57
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dW6WJ4aJBS
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.41% Germany 30: 0.41% FTSE 100: 0.40% US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/P0S6YtjfJt
  • EUR/USD rate eying fresh two-year highs as the Euro rips into month-end. Get your $EURUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/1lUO1kpOU8 https://t.co/F9k8HeoyG5
  • White House Press Secretary McEnany says no comment on China signing off on Tiktok deal -BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LqZM5DJhHg
  • $USDZAR testing a big zone of support from the monthly chart on this final day of August $ZAR https://t.co/kTdNkMhTTi https://t.co/jCW5Gnxu5i
  • South African Rand continues to show strength as last week’s gains are sustained. Get your $ZAR market update from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/HXlzyzw7nH https://t.co/6ePphl8CKu
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Slips to 7-Month Low

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Slips to 7-Month Low

2020-08-31 17:15:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD Price Outlook:

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Slips to 7-Month Low

The Canadian Dollar gained against its southern counterpart to start the week, sending USD/CAD to its lowest point since early January. As a result, the pair has retraced the entirety of its covid-related explosion and now looks to turn negative for the year. Coupled with fresh lows and a recent shift in the Fed’s policy, USD/CAD looks vulnerable to further weakness at this stage.

USD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (December 2019 – August 2020)

usdcad price chart

With that in mind, support beneath the current trading price is relatively sparse which may allow for an extension lower. While the round 1.3000 level may provide a modicum of support, I would argue the 2019 low around 1.2953 might offer more influence. Either way, months of losses highlight persistent weakness which could overwhelm both areas of potential support.

USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 21% 14%
Weekly 6% -12% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Further still, IG Client Sentiment Data reveals retail traders remain net-long USD/CAD despite recent price action. Since we typically take a contrarian view to IGCS, the data may also suggest more weakness ahead.

USD/CAD Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (June 2020 – August 2020)

usd/cad price chart

That said, possible pull backs may allow for attractive entry opportunities. With resistance overhead around the 1.32 mark, a brief retracement might enhance the risk-reward profile of such a trade. Still, weakness is not guaranteed and a convincing break out above the descending trendline from early July could undermine the bearish outlook. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rate Ripping to Two-Year Highs Leaves Euro at Resistance
EUR/USD Rate Ripping to Two-Year Highs Leaves Euro at Resistance
2020-08-31 15:30:00
Nikkei, Hang Seng May Rebound with ASX 200, China NBS PMI Misses
Nikkei, Hang Seng May Rebound with ASX 200, China NBS PMI Misses
2020-08-31 02:00:00
Japanese Yen May Extend Fall as AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Eye Multi-Year Highs
Japanese Yen May Extend Fall as AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY Eye Multi-Year Highs
2020-08-31 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Primed for Next Breakout?
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Primed for Next Breakout?
2020-08-28 17:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed