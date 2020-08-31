Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Slips to 7-Month Low

Germany expects economic contraction will not be as deep as forecasted for this year - BBG

USD/CAD fell to its lowest point since early January on Monday as USD weakness persists. Get your $USDCAD market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/gvqt7y1Vk0 https://t.co/r9c4tglQDk

Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.68% Gold: 0.18% Oil - US Crude: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5v61TMwQ57

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dW6WJ4aJBS

Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.41% Germany 30: 0.41% FTSE 100: 0.40% US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/P0S6YtjfJt

EUR/USD rate eying fresh two-year highs as the Euro rips into month-end. Get your $EURUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/1lUO1kpOU8 https://t.co/F9k8HeoyG5

White House Press Secretary McEnany says no comment on China signing off on Tiktok deal -BBG

$USDZAR testing a big zone of support from the monthly chart on this final day of August $ZAR https://t.co/kTdNkMhTTi https://t.co/jCW5Gnxu5i