USD, EUR/USD & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-08-21 12:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Dives on Weak PMI, EU Recovery Optimism Questioned
2020-08-21 08:05:00
Crude Oil May Rise on Renewed US-Iran Tensions Ahead of 2020 Election
2020-08-20 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-20 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Recovery Stalls Below Record High- XAU/USD Levels
2020-08-20 16:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Beat Expectations Underpinning Recent Sterling Strength
2020-08-21 09:08:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: USDJPY Bulls Look to PMI Data to Stem the Tide
2020-08-21 11:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
USD, EUR/USD & More: Charts for Next Week

USD, EUR/USD & More: Charts for Next Week

2020-08-21 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

US Dollar Index (DXY) is recovering off the jab to a level below the earlier-month low, that is resulting in catching fresh sellers off guard. At this time the move is considered corrective in nature, but nevertheless does appear to have some more upside before the rebound runs its course. Watch the May channel line, 2011 trend-line, and swing levels around 93.90 as a spot where the DXY could turn back lower from. This may make for an attractive risk/reward short for would-be shorts. A breakout above that point would indicate a larger reversal is underway. For now, waiting to see how resistance is handled, but a good chance we find that out in the days ahead.

DXY Daily Chart (resistance to watch on move higher)

DXY daily chart

U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) Chart by TradingView

If the DXY is in recovery mode, then EUR/USD is sinking. The fake-out breakout is at the least resulting in shaking out some weak hands before trading higher. A larger reversal may be underway, but first will look to support just a few pips under 11700, where we have the bottom of the recent range and the lower parallel of the May to current channel. This could be a good risk/reward spot for those looking to bet on additional euro strength.

EUR/USD 4-hr Chart (watch pullback to support)

EUR/USD 4-hr chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

