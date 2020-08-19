S&P 500 Hits Record High, USD at 2-Year Low, Hang Seng Trades Lower

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2020-08-19 00:00:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
2020-08-18 06:09:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-18 14:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds, Will the Bull Case Continue?
2020-08-18 21:30:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-18 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar traded lower against most #ASEAN currencies last week. The IDR and PHP are eyeing the Indonesian and Philippine central bank with US-China trade talks postponed. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/fWSlbP0ku1 https://t.co/nAoQIVu0W6
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM (JUL) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • 🇯🇵 Machinery Orders YoY (JUN) Actual: -22.5% Expected: -17.6% Previous: -16.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
  • 🇯🇵 Balance of Trade (JUL) Actual: ¥11.6B Expected: ¥-77.6B Previous: ¥-268.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 UK-EU Brexit Talks due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: ¥-77.6B Previous: ¥-268.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Machinery Orders YoY (JUN) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: -17.6% Previous: -16.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
  • $USDPHP recently hit its lowest since Nov 2016, invalidating the Falling Wedge The #Philippines benchmark stock index (PSEi) passed a one-month high This is as President Duterte eased lockdowns in Manila and overseas remittances unexpectedly surged the most since 2019 in June https://t.co/ws6rTBnS86
  • The Japanese Yen may extend recent declines after breaching key chart support. AUD/JPY is eyeing fresh yearly highs and EUR/JPY is stalling ahead of key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/4plMMuiinY https://t.co/3COiqXVsQN
  • - #USDollar selling pressure persisting despite a rising number of geopolitical risks - Stocks rose after housing data showed remarkably better-than-expected statistics - #AUDUSD near multi-month swing-high as RSI divergence shows worrying signs https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/18/AUDUSD-Eyes-Key-Ceiling-as-US-Dollar-Slides-Deeper-into-2-Year-Low.html
S&P 500 Hits Record High, USD at 2-Year Low, Hang Seng Trades Lower

S&P 500 Hits Record High, USD at 2-Year Low, Hang Seng Trades Lower

2020-08-19 01:00:00
Margaret Yang,
Share:

S&P 500, US DOLLAR, HANG SENG INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • S&P 500 index hit a record high, but only 33.5% of the companies were in the green
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below support at 92.6, hitting a fresh 2-year low
  • Hang Seng Index may open lower, failing to catch up with the rally in US markets

S&P 500 Index Outlook:

The S&P 500 index rallied to an all-time high alongside the Nasdaq Composite, against the backdrop of thin volume. It is worth noting that 66.5% of the index’s components ended lower – a weird phenomenon that was last observed back during the 2000-2001 ‘Dot Com’ bubble.

Uncertainties surrounding the approval of a second US fiscal stimulus package remain, while a review of the phase-one US-China trade deal is in limbo. These are two potential catalysts for equity market volatility.

Sector-wise, consumer discretionary (+1.46%), communication services (+1.09%) and information technology (+0.39%) were leading gains, whereas energy (-1.71%), financials (-0.67%) and industrials (-0.54%) were lagging. The sectoral performance shows a very mixed, if not bearish-biased pattern.

S&P 500 Index Sector performance 18-8-2020

S&amp;P 500 Hits Record High, USD at 2-Year Low, Hang Seng Trades Lower

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, the index is riding an ascending trend (chart below), with its 20-, 50- and 100-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) lines trending up. The S&P 500 has likely broken above a 200% Fibonacci extension level at 3,360 this week, and thus may have room for further upside. A potential technical pullback may lead to a retracement towards 3,360 and then 3,180.

S&P 500Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Hits Record High, USD at 2-Year Low, Hang Seng Trades Lower

US Dollar Index Outlook:

The US Dollar index fell 0.5% to its lowest level seen since May 2018. This renders tonight’s FOMC minutes and Thursday’s US weekly jobless claim report crucial in painting a clearer inflation and monetary policy outlook. Stronger-than-expected job market sentiment may boost the US Dollar.

There is a string of key inflation data due to be released from the UK, the Eurozone and Canada today, which is worth paying attention too.

Technically, the US Dollar index has likely broken below a key support at 92.60, and thus opened the door for more downside towards 91.80. The overall trend remains bearish-biased.

US Dollar IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Hits Record High, USD at 2-Year Low, Hang Seng Trades Lower

Hang Seng Index Outlook:

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) stock benchmark is facing some selling pressure at around 25,500 as uncertainties surrounding the review of the phase-one US-China trade deal inhibit risk appetite. Tencent (+1.49%), China Mobile (+2.13%) and Mengniu Diary (+2.26%) were doing the heavy-lifting yesterday, while Sunny Optical (-9.45%), HSBC (-1.01%) and AIA (-0.47%) were dragging.

Futures markets point to a lower opening of Hang Seng on Wednesday.

Technically, HSI has broken out of a descending channel last week and attempted a bullish reversal. Its immediate support and resistance levels can be found at 25,200 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) and 25,860 (23.6% Fib) respectively.

Hang Seng IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Hits Record High, USD at 2-Year Low, Hang Seng Trades Lower
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds, Will the Bull Case Continue?
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds, Will the Bull Case Continue?
2020-08-18 21:30:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Lifeless as S&P 500 Index Price Hits New Record
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Lifeless as S&P 500 Index Price Hits New Record
2020-08-18 21:15:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Hong Kong HS50
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.