Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
2020-08-18 06:09:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-18 14:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-18 14:00:00
Gold and Silver Prices Push Higher as US Real Yields Turn Lower
2020-08-18 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Silver prices have stabilized after rebounding at trendline support from the coronavirus pandemic low in March. The fundamental backdrop remains solid given the persistence of negative real yields. Get your $XAG market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/5vWEhvfqg4 https://t.co/KyYV1zhdQ9
  • US Treasury Yields have edged lower over the last three trading sessions with FOMC minutes on tap for release tomorrow, August 19 at 18:00 GMT. The yield on 10-Year Treasuries currently stands at 66.7-basis points, down from 72.5-basis points last Thursday. $TNX $TLT $USD #US10Y https://t.co/kYppQgemz5
  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has fallen below uptrend support in place since 2011, offering another piece of evidence that the greenback is in the early stages of a longer-term decline.Get your $USD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/KaiDIVf9lc https://t.co/TdKuVKf4Uj
  • Market Update: -US Dollar off intraday lows but still trading notably weaker against key FX peers -Gold price holding above $2,000 as yields retreat -Crude oil trading above $43.00/bbl -Nasdaq pushing fresh record highs $USD $DXY $XAU $GC_F $NDX $NQ_F $USO $CL_F https://t.co/YGPkkwTCIn
  • Hello traders! Are new record highs on the horizon today? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/PH94y0Ci9t
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: #Aussie Rally at Risk into Trend Resistance - $AUDUSD - https://t.co/W1lXuMPEju https://t.co/I4kZ8haQKH
  • Bears have been unable to reel in the dominant Euro since March, which has seen a potential breakout of the multi-year symmetrical triangle formation. Get your $EURUSD market update from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/hw2Yi1PyQm https://t.co/gyxxEwaQXB
  • The S&P 500 has hit a new record high on an intraday basis having traded above Feb 19th's high of 3,393.52
  • A bit basic but there goes the GBPUSD pennant...#gbpusd #sterling @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/Pazt7b39FW
  • To fill the gap up to 13579, the DAX needs to trade on through 13313 first. A gap-fill will have the market very near the 13795 record high. Get your #DAX technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/EDA4PFOT7i https://t.co/fswga1mS58
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY

2020-08-18 17:35:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Price Outlook:

  • USD/JPY suffered a disastrous two-day decline to start the week as the Yen looks to reassert itself
  • CAD/JPY broke above a descending trendline, but follow-through has been lackluster
  • AUD/JPY may be the most intriguing of the Japanese Yen crosses as it ponders a major break

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY Levels to Watch

The Japanese Yen has been subject to notable volatility in recent weeks, despite a modest drawdown in price action in markets like the Nasdaq 100 which traditionally see larger swings. Consequently, various Yen crosses have approached major technical levels which has put longer-term trends at risk, but few actual breaks have been made and ranges remain largely intact. If volatility does emerge, however, it may not take much to spark serious price swings. Here are the possible breaking points to keep in mind in the event of an uptick in market volatility.

USD/JPY Forecast

USD/JPY is a prime example of a Yen cross experiencing large intraday price swings while establishing little directional progress. After a recent break above resistance around the 106.70 mark, it appeared as though further bullishness could see the 200-day moving average overhead come under fire. Evidently, follow-through was lacking and the pair quickly reversed lower to keep the broader USD/JPY downtrend intact.

USD/JPY Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (August 2019 – August 2020)

usd/jpy price chart

Thus, there is little evidence to suggest a sudden break out of the slow bleed as the series of lower-lows and lower-highs looks poised to continue. A potential risk to the trend is the looming FOMC meeting minutes, but a significant move would likely have to pierce support around the late-July low or the recent peak near 107 to materially change the current formation. Therefore, USD/JPY seems destined to continue its slow churn lower until a concrete change is made in the underlying fundamentals – in my opinion.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

CAD/JPY Forecast

While the Canadian Dollar has staged a run against other major currencies, CAD/JPY remains somewhat more contained. A recent breach above a descending trendline and subsequent Fibonacci resistance around 80.57 was encouraging, but a quick pullback eased hopes of a follow-through.

CAD/JPY Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February 2020 – August 2020)

cad/jpy price chart

Nevertheless, price action in the wake of the covid crash would suggest a gradual continuation higher for the pair which could accelerate if the June high is surpassed. In the meantime, price action looks susceptible to periods of indecision and consolidation which has seen the pair slip into a trading range between 82 and 78. This band could allow for attractive range trading opportunities, particularly given the lack of volatility as of late.

AUD/JPY Forecast

AUD/JPY is perhaps the most intriguing pair of those in focus as it approaches an intersection of support and resistance that has influenced the pair at various stages since early June. To the topside is a band of potential resistance with an upper bound at 76.84 while support looks to exist along the ascending channel near 76.

AUD/JPY Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (June 2020 – August 2020)

aud/jpy price chart

Clearly, the pair has worked itself into a corner and could be susceptible to a break out, making it an attractive opportunity for break out trading strategies. Since the longer-term trend has created a series of higher lows, I do favor a bullish break at this stage, but resistance has certainly proven its merit.

Find out what type of trader you are with our Trading Personality Quiz.

Further still, current market conditions may reduce the follow-through potential of an eventual break. Either way, USD/JPY and CAD/JPY seem comfortable in their current trends while AUD/JPY is knocking on the door of a potential break, creating a variety of options depending upon your preferred trading style.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidating Before the Next Leg Higher or Running Out of Steam?
Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidating Before the Next Leg Higher or Running Out of Steam?
2020-08-18 10:38:00
EUR/USD Latest: Fundamental and Political Drivers in the Spotlight
EUR/USD Latest: Fundamental and Political Drivers in the Spotlight
2020-08-18 10:31:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
CAD/JPY
AUD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.