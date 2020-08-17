0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, Loonie, Peso, Sterling & Aussie
2020-08-17 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-17 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
2020-08-17 06:16:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds, Will the Bull Case Continue?
2020-08-17 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, Loonie, Peso, Sterling & Aussie
2020-08-17 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-17 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Weakness Persists, Tough to Bet on Breakouts
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, Loonie, Peso, Sterling & Aussie
2020-08-17 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPUSD hasn't resolved whether it will break its multi-year channel (above 1.32) or back into broad 2020 range (below 1.30), but retail FX traders at IG seem confident it will be lower. Learn more about the IGCS https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/xG9JQ90A5W
  • Gold has climbed nearly 30% in the year-to-date, soaring to its highest Dollar-denominated price ever. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/DNF2MfcIFI https://t.co/8eauPVxXK5
  • US Investment Grade Bond Sales Jump to Record $1.342 Trillion for 2020 -BBG
  • White House Chief of Staff Meadows says Trump administration not expecting another call with pelosi - BBG
  • Price action immediately after the Japanese GDP data release was largely contained even though the figure missed expectations. Get your $USDJPY market update from https://t.co/EKAEMkPnK0
  • Speaker Pelosi says remote voting extended until beginning of October
  • Webinar Archive - Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, #Gold, #Loonie, #Peso, #Sterling & #Aussie - https://t.co/w2iGpfQ6Of
  • US 3-Month Bills Draw 0.105% Primary Dealers Awarded: 57.6% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 35.8% Direct Bidders Accepted: 6.6% B/C Ratio: 2.46
  • Hey traders! Start off your week with Monday market highlights with @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/cafCtdc8oE
  • Senator McConnell says 'still hoping' for a stimulus deal -BBG
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds, Will the Bull Case Continue?

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds, Will the Bull Case Continue?

2020-08-17 17:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Outlook:

  • Gold has climbed nearly 30% in the year-to-date, soaring to its highest Dollar-denominated price ever
  • Concern rippled through the market as the precious metal suffered a notable decline last week
  • Still, the foundational elements of the recent rally remain and the bull run may continue as a result

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds, Will the Bull Case Continue?

Gold is off to a strong start this week as bulls have seemingly returned to the precious metal following a drastic decline last week. Alongside an immediate hit to price, the selloff sparked worries for the longer-term outlook of the commodity. That said, many of the conditions that have allowed gold to soar in 2020 remain and could continue to fuel price gains, despite recent jitters.

Gold Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame (July 2011 – August 2020)

gold weekly price chart

As an investment, gold is often viewed as a potential hedge against inflation, while simultaneously providing safety in times of volatility. Therefore, the conditions that have been brought about by covid – volatility, low interest rates and expanding central bank balance sheets – should translate into higher demand for the precious metal and consequently, higher prices. Many analysts and commentators have attributed the 2020 gold price rally to these themes and, luckily for bulls, the same tailwinds remain despite recent declines.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

With that in mind, I would argue the recent price pullback is a form of healthy consolidation instead of a reaction to a shift in the underlying fundamentals. While a recent spike in yields could erode the price of gold if sustained, there is little to suggest that yields will be revived in the near future, so the bull case for the yellow metal remains and the next barrier for XAU/USD may reside near its all-time high at $2,075.

Gold Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (January 2020 – August 2020)

gold price chart

Technically speaking, XAU/USD may enjoy support from the areas around $1,985, $1,920 and $1,861 on the shorter time frames if selling pressure returns. In the broader view, I suspect $1,800 may hold some psychological influence that could allow selling to accelerate if pierced, but it seems possible that gold could continue higher unless such a move is attempted. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

Find Market Turning Points with Support & Resistance

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, FTSE 100 and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
2020-08-17 12:07:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Record Decline in Japanese GDP, Key USDJPY levels
USD/JPY Outlook: Record Decline in Japanese GDP, Key USDJPY levels
2020-08-17 10:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU/UK Trade Talks Resume, GBP/USD Hints at a Positive Breakout
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU/UK Trade Talks Resume, GBP/USD Hints at a Positive Breakout
2020-08-17 08:00:00
Nasdaq Leads Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Lower, US-China Talks Postponed
Nasdaq Leads Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Lower, US-China Talks Postponed
2020-08-17 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.