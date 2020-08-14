0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Topping? EUR/AUD May Rise as EUR/CAD Falls
2020-08-14 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD Price Action Rangebound – Levels to Watch
2020-08-13 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-13 03:00:00
Hang Seng Gains Before US-China Talks, Gold Prices Stabilize
2020-08-13 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges
2020-08-14 01:00:00
VIX Index Flops as Rotation Trade Sends Stocks & Yields Surging
2020-08-12 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Selloff Stops at Pandemic Trend Support - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-13 14:30:00
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
2020-08-13 06:11:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: Cable Bounces, GBP/JPY to 140
2020-08-13 15:12:00
US Dollar Slides Lower - GBPUSD and EURUSD Outlooks
2020-08-13 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar-Yen Shorts Surge, Yields Eyed
2020-08-13 22:15:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting to Buck the Downtrend
2020-08-12 08:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 House Price Index YoY (JUL) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • The #Euro has lately been struggling to add to its upside momentum Is $EURUSD readying to top? Will $EURCAD follow? $EURAUD could be preparing to rise in the near term https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/08/14/Euro-Forecast-EURUSD-Topping-EURAUD-May-Rise-as-EURCAD-Falls.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/r2FE9QYVrX
  • RBA's Lowe: At moment, not at point where easier policy would help -BBG $AUDUSD
  • RBA's Lowe: Prepared to do more if think it would give more traction. Possible could lower cash rate to 0.10% -BBG $AUDUSD
  • RBA's Lowe: Confident to say cash rate at current level for 3 years, hope cash rate won't be at current level for 5 years -BBG $AUDUSD
  • The price of Bitcoin may continue to rise if selling pressure in the US Dollar continues to swell in an environment supportive of risk appetite. Get your $btc market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/hTKintKrJZ https://t.co/4Ca4I0KP54
  • #RBA's Lowe: - Australia should prepare for an uneven and bumpy recovery - High degree of uncertainty around the outlook (BBG)
  • #RBA's Lowe: - Outbreak in Victoria to reduce Q3 GDP by at least 2 PPTS - Central bank won't raise cash rate until there is more progress on CPI and employment - Economic recovery will likely be more drawn out than expected (BBG)
  • #RBA's Lowe says: - He sees inflation averaging between 1-1.5% over the next few years - Committed to maintaining 3-year yield close to 25bps - Not expecting lift in GDP until December - Cash rate is likely to remain at 0.25% for "some years" (BBG)
  • Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/DmhBkd4B0k https://t.co/oOcJt5kNdL
Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges

Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges

2020-08-14 01:00:00
Margaret Yang,
Share:

DOW JONES, DAX, NIKKEI 225 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones fell 0.29% on Thursday despite better-than-expected jobless claims data
  • DAX 30 consolidated at around 13,000, a psychological resistance
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 index broke above 22,900 resistance, attempting the next one at 23,300

Dow Jones Index Outlook:

Better-than-expected US weekly jobless claims failed to lift the Wall Street equities overnight, with energy (-1.47%), financials (-0.96%), communication services (-0.43%) and industrials (-0.37%) among the worst performers. The share price of Cisco Systems plunged 11.2% after the release of disappointing 2Q results.

Some 963k people filed jobless claims last week, marking a second weekly decline since end July. This is also the lowest reading seen since 13th March 2020. Improving job market sentiment points to perhaps a brighter inflation outlook, which may explain rising longer-dated Treasury yields over the past two weeks.

The US stock markets, however, failed to extend gains on favorable macroeconomic data, as the valuations seemed to have been stretched. Investors are also concerned about the lack in approval of a second US stimulus package and this weekend’s US-China talks.

Dow Jones Sector performance 13-8-2020

Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, the Dow Jones is challenging a key resistance at 28,000 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. The index may face some selloff risk at this level but its overall momentum remains bullish. Breaking above 28,000 resistance will likely open the room for more upside towards the 200% Fibonacci extension at 29,600.

Dow Jones IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges

DAX 30 Outlook:

Germany’s DAX 30 index stock market benchmark ended 0.5% lower on Thursday, consolidating at a key resistance level at 13,000. Payment company Wirecard was reported to be removed from the DAX index soon, as the company collapsed into insolvency in June.

Technically, the DAX came to a key resistance at 13,000 – the previous high seen in end July. Its overall trend remains bullish, as suggested by upward-sloped 20-Day, 50-Day and 100-Day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) lines. Breaking above 13,000 would likely open the room for more upside towards 13,800 – the all-time highs.

Dax IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges

Nikkei 225 Index Outlook:

Technically, the Nikkei 225 index has broken above its range-bound zone between 21,800 to 22,900 this week, as highlighted in the chart below. The immediate resistance level can be found at around 22,300, which is the previous high seen in early June. Breaking above 22,300 will likely pave way towards the pre-Covid high at 24,000.

Nikkei 225 IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar-Yen Shorts Surge, Yields Eyed
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar-Yen Shorts Surge, Yields Eyed
2020-08-13 22:15:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Slips, NZD/CAD Threatens Breakdown
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Slips, NZD/CAD Threatens Breakdown
2020-08-13 20:30:00
Mexican Peso: USDMXN Ticks Higher on Banxico Rate Cut
Mexican Peso: USDMXN Ticks Higher on Banxico Rate Cut
2020-08-13 19:00:00
US Dollar Slides Lower - GBPUSD and EURUSD Outlooks
US Dollar Slides Lower - GBPUSD and EURUSD Outlooks
2020-08-13 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
Germany 30
Mixed
Japan 225
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.