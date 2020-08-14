Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges

Heads Up:🇨🇳 House Price Index YoY (JUL) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14

The #Euro has lately been struggling to add to its upside momentum Is $EURUSD readying to top? Will $EURCAD follow? $EURAUD could be preparing to rise in the near term https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/08/14/Euro-Forecast-EURUSD-Topping-EURAUD-May-Rise-as-EURCAD-Falls.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/r2FE9QYVrX

RBA's Lowe: At moment, not at point where easier policy would help -BBG $AUDUSD

RBA's Lowe: Prepared to do more if think it would give more traction. Possible could lower cash rate to 0.10% -BBG $AUDUSD

RBA's Lowe: Confident to say cash rate at current level for 3 years, hope cash rate won't be at current level for 5 years -BBG $AUDUSD

The price of Bitcoin may continue to rise if selling pressure in the US Dollar continues to swell in an environment supportive of risk appetite. Get your $btc market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/hTKintKrJZ https://t.co/4Ca4I0KP54

#RBA's Lowe: - Australia should prepare for an uneven and bumpy recovery - High degree of uncertainty around the outlook (BBG)

#RBA's Lowe: - Outbreak in Victoria to reduce Q3 GDP by at least 2 PPTS - Central bank won't raise cash rate until there is more progress on CPI and employment - Economic recovery will likely be more drawn out than expected (BBG)

#RBA's Lowe says: - He sees inflation averaging between 1-1.5% over the next few years - Committed to maintaining 3-year yield close to 25bps - Not expecting lift in GDP until December - Cash rate is likely to remain at 0.25% for "some years" (BBG)