EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD Price Action Rangebound – Levels to Watch
2020-08-13 20:00:00
US Dollar Slides Lower - GBPUSD and EURUSD Outlooks
2020-08-13 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-13 03:00:00
Hang Seng Gains Before US-China Talks, Gold Prices Stabilize
2020-08-13 01:00:00
Wall Street
News
VIX Index Flops as Rotation Trade Sends Stocks & Yields Surging
2020-08-12 20:00:00
Nasdaq – ‘The’ Line-in-the-Sand to Watch; S&P 500, Dow Jones to Follow
2020-08-12 12:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Selloff Stops at Pandemic Trend Support - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-13 14:30:00
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
2020-08-13 06:11:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Price Forecast: Cable Bounces, GBP/JPY to 140
2020-08-13 15:12:00
US Dollar Slides Lower - GBPUSD and EURUSD Outlooks
2020-08-13 11:00:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar-Yen Shorts Surge, Yields Eyed
2020-08-13 22:15:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting to Buck the Downtrend
2020-08-12 08:30:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar-Yen Shorts Surge, Yields Eyed

2020-08-13 22:15:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
US DOLLAR TO JAPANESE YEN OUTLOOK: USD/JPY PRICE ACTION RALLIES WITH TREASURY YIELDS AS RETAIL FX TRADERS RAMP SHORT POSITIONS

  • USD/JPY price action has spiked 145-pips over the last five trading sessions
  • IG Client Sentiment data reveals a 16% increase in USD/JPY short positioning
  • US Dollar to Japanese Yen could continue its climb alongside Treasury yields

USD/JPY has been on a tear higher since last Friday. In addition to a stretch of broad-based JPY weakness, the US Dollar appears to be rallying on the back of an upbeat July 2020 NFP report, as well as surging Treasury yields. Spot USD/JPY price action now trades higher by about 100-pips month-to-date.

USD/JPY PRICE CHART OVERLAID WITH TEN-YEAR TREASURY TO JAPANESE GOVERNMENT BONDS YIELD SPREAD: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (08 JULY TO 13 AUGUST 2020)

USD JPY Price Chart USDJPY US Treasury to JGBs Ten Year Yield Spread

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

That said, retail FX traders have ramped their short positioning on the Dollar-Yen over the last 24-hours. This is indicated by the latest IG Client Sentiment Report, which details a 16% rise in USD/JPY shorts on the day as discussed in the webinar recording above.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD/JPY SHORT POSITIONING JUMPS – IG CLIENT SENTIMENT (13 AUGUST 2020)

USDJPY Price Chart USD JPY US Dollar to Japanese Yen FX Trader Positioning IGCS IG Client Sentiment

The upcoming release of monthly retail sales and consumer sentiment data stand out as potential catalysts – particularly if the reports deviate materially from market expectations. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, retail sales data is due Friday, August 14 at 12:30 GMT, and the consensus estimate is looking for a 1.9% rise month-on-month. Preliminary consumer sentiment data is slated to cross the wires shortly after at 14:00 GMT, and the median economist forecast stands at a reading of 72.0 for the current month.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

