USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar-Yen Shorts Surge, Yields Eyed

US DOLLAR TO JAPANESE YEN OUTLOOK: USD/JPY PRICE ACTION RALLIES WITH TREASURY YIELDS AS RETAIL FX TRADERS RAMP SHORT POSITIONS

USD/JPY has been on a tear higher since last Friday. In addition to a stretch of broad-based JPY weakness, the US Dollar appears to be rallying on the back of an upbeat July 2020 NFP report, as well as surging Treasury yields. Spot USD/JPY price action now trades higher by about 100-pips month-to-date.

USD/JPY PRICE CHART OVERLAID WITH TEN-YEAR TREASURY TO JAPANESE GOVERNMENT BONDS YIELD SPREAD: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (08 JULY TO 13 AUGUST 2020)

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

That said, retail FX traders have ramped their short positioning on the Dollar-Yen over the last 24-hours. This is indicated by the latest IG Client Sentiment Report, which details a 16% rise in USD/JPY shorts on the day as discussed in the webinar recording above.

Recommended by Rich Dvorak Traits of Successful Traders Get My Guide

USD/JPY SHORT POSITIONING JUMPS – IG CLIENT SENTIMENT (13 AUGUST 2020)

The upcoming release of monthly retail sales and consumer sentiment data stand out as potential catalysts – particularly if the reports deviate materially from market expectations. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, retail sales data is due Friday, August 14 at 12:30 GMT, and the consensus estimate is looking for a 1.9% rise month-on-month. Preliminary consumer sentiment data is slated to cross the wires shortly after at 14:00 GMT, and the median economist forecast stands at a reading of 72.0 for the current month.

Recommended by Rich Dvorak Introduction to Forex News Trading Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight