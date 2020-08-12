0

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bull Flag in Play as Covid-19 Case Numbers Taper
2020-08-12 05:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Builds Range – Chart Levels Eyed
2020-08-11 17:00:00
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Tedious Trading Continues
2020-08-10 14:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Slip As Biden Announces VP
2020-08-11 22:00:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Lagging Industrials Stymie Gains
2020-08-10 22:00:00
Nasdaq Drops as Tech Rotates Out of Favor, Nikkei 225 Tests Resistance
2020-08-12 04:30:00
S&P 500, Gold Price, AUD/USD Outlook Bearish on Positioning Signals
2020-08-12 03:30:00
UK Q2 GDP Falls by a Record 20.4% But Signs of a Recovery Appear, GBPUSD Unchanged
2020-08-12 06:29:00
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-11 13:30:00
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.71% US 500: 0.50% FTSE 100: 0.18% France 40: -0.18% Germany 30: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tymwKVT20T
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 FDI (YTD) YoY (JUL) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-12
  • The eye popping UK Q2 GDP report is a statistic for journalists to plaster all over the press.... not for market participants/traders given it is a backward looking indicator Focus is on the path of the recovery, not the depth of the crisis
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/G6HoVOrkpA
  • 🇬🇧 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: £5.3B Previous: £7.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-12
  • 🇬🇧 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q2) Actual: -21.7% Expected: -22.4% Previous: -1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-12
  • 🇬🇧 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: £5.3B Previous: £4.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-12
  • 🇬🇧 GDP YoY (JUN) Actual: -16.8% Expected: -18.5% Previous: -23.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-12
  • 🇬🇧 GDP 3-Month Avg (JUN) Actual: -20.4% Expected: -21.2% Previous: -18.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-12
  • 🇬🇧 Manufacturing Production YoY (JUN) Actual: -14.6% Expected: -15% Previous: -22.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-12
UK Q2 GDP Falls by a Record 20.4% But Signs of a Recovery Appear, GBPUSD Unchanged

UK Q2 GDP Falls by a Record 20.4% But Signs of a Recovery Appear, GBPUSD Unchanged

2020-08-12 06:29:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

UK Q2 GDP and GBP/USD Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • UK Q2 GDP fell by a record 20.4%, the largest contraction on record.
  • Sterling unchanged on the release as June data points to a pick-up in activity.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Q3 Sterling Guides
Get My Guide

The latest UK GDP data showed that the economy entered into a technical recession as activity slumped across the board. The preliminary Q2 q/q reading fell by a record 20.4%, the largest fall since quarterly records began in 1955. Today’s ONS data shows that the UK economy is now 22.1% smaller than it was at the end of 2019, highlighting the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on economic activity.

UK Q2 GDP Falls by a Record 20.4% But Signs of a Recovery Appear, GBPUSD Unchanged

There was a small ray of light in today’s release with the June monthly reading showing growth of 8.7%, beating estimates of 8.0% as the UK began to unwind lockdown measures.

UK Q2 GDP Falls by a Record 20.4% But Signs of a Recovery Appear, GBPUSD Unchanged

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD remains little changed post-GDP release and trades just under 1.3050, a level the pair opened up at this week. Short-term support remains around the 1.3000 big figure with 1.2978 a secondary level consisting of the 20-dma and the August low print. The technical golden cross – 50-dma through the 200-dma – still underpins Sterling to a certain extent with Tuesday’s high of 1.3136 the first upside target.

How to Read a Candlestick Chart

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – August 12, 2020)

UK Q2 GDP Falls by a Record 20.4% But Signs of a Recovery Appear, GBPUSD Unchanged
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -5% -5%
Weekly 0% -10% -7%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

