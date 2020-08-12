New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/CAD Slip to Major Support

0

Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.51% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.38% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qEABm6nDyn
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.159% 3-Year: 0.188% 5-Year: 0.299% 7-Year: 0.496% 10-Year: 0.671% 30-Year: 1.369% $TNX
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.87% Gold: 0.40% Oil - US Crude: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9zzrCQMv2s
  • S&P 500 price is within striking distance of hitting all-time highs as stocks continue to rally. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/pKvJ9wv9VY https://t.co/kkbBSDDVo8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.94%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.38%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Ycy6nhUEDm
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.09% US 500: -0.02% Wall Street: -0.07% France 40: -0.14% FTSE 100: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6KHC1wW7Wo
  • Ugly numbers but (always a but with data), June monthly GDP +8.7% gives hope.... https://t.co/CYevGpL7g5
  • Fed's Daly: #Fed committed to making inflation goal of 2% - BBG
  • With the S&P 500 just topping its all-time record high and the 10YR Treasury yield up again now to 67-bps, yesterday's selloff in stocks looks more like it had to do with margin calls related to the sharp reversal in precious metals.
  • I know it came out a while back but wow, prelim UK GDP data for Q2 QoQ was -20.4%, and YoY was -21.7%.
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/CAD Slip to Major Support

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/CAD Slip to Major Support

2020-08-12 18:15:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook:

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/CAD Slip to Major Support

The New Zealand Dollar has succumb to selling pressure this week as a dovish RBNZ looks to erode the Kiwi’s standing. As a result, NZD/USD has returned to a major trendline originating from early 2018. In the past, the trendline has influenced price on numerous occasions which may suggest it will offer support again in the future. With that in mind, should a bearish break beneath 0.6507 materialize, it could allow losses to accelerate.

NZD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (April 2018 - August 2020)

nzdusd price chart

Conversely, a successful hold above the descending trendline would be an encouraging development for bulls looking to recoup recent losses. Should a recovery attempt occur, bulls may encounter possible resistance around the horizontal line at 0.6590 and near the 2020 peak at 0.6745.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

NZD/CAD Forecast

Similar price action has taken place in NZD/CAD as Kiwi weakness drove the pair near a descending band dating back to 2016. The band has shown its influence on price on several occasions in recent years and conveniently coincides with a nearby Fibonacci level at present. Together, the two technical levels may provide an area of support for NZD/CAD around 0.8675.

NZD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (November 2016 – August 2020)

nzdcad price chart

If broken, NZD/CAD could accelerate lower and see losses mount as the pair looks to continue its multi-year downtrend. Nevertheless, it is hard to suggest prolonged bearishness as long as price remains above the trendline. Therefore, if bulls attempt a reversal they might encounter resistance near the 0.88 level. Beyond 0.88, resistance is rather sparse until the Fibonacci level at 0.8916.

NZD/CAD Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (May 2020 – August 2020)

nzdcad price chart

All in all, it seems the recent RBNZ decision has sparked a series of bearish moves but neither NZD/USD nor NZD/CAD have broken the significant levels of support beneath that would allow for further losses. To that end, traders should be wary of bearish breakdown as they may allow for break out trading opportunities. On the other hand, if support can successfully buoy price, losses may be limited to the immediate RBNZ aftermath. For further updates and analysis, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

