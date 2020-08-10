0

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-08-10 19:36:00
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Tedious Trading Continues
2020-08-10 14:00:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Lagging Industrials Stymie Gains
2020-08-10 22:00:00
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Bright & Volatile as USD, Real Yields Swing
2020-08-10 20:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-08-10 19:36:00
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Lagging Industrials Stymie Gains

Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Lagging Industrials Stymie Gains

2020-08-10 22:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Price Outlook:

Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Lagging Industrials Stymie Gains

The Dow Jones and DAX 30 have made little progress since early June as their components fail to capitalize on some of the more explosive gains seen in the technology sector. Consequently, the Nasdaq 100 has pressed to new heights while the Dow Jones and DAX 30 linger around the same levels they have for the better part of two months. While this is somewhat unsurprising, it does suggest that the same themes that have dominated global equity markets continue their stay at the helm of the recovery rally.

dow jones and dax 30 price chart

Chart created in TradingView

Therefore, a material shift in coronavirus recovery rally may be required before the indices with a more traditional exposure can really mount an attack higher. After almost six months of the outbreak globally and a litany of responses from governments, health officials and central banks, it seems a vaccine may be the final step necessary to help some of the beleaguered stocks. In the meantime, I am hesitant to suggest a serious shift in the performance between the high-flying Nasdaq and the slower Dow Jones and DAX 30.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (May 2020 – August 2020)

dow jones 30 price chart

Nevertheless, all three are gradually floating higher. In the case of the Dow Jones, a recent breach above the June swing high could open the door to further gains in the near future – at least from a technical perspective. If a notable move higher can be established, traders may enjoy support from prior resistance.

Wall Street MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% 16% 16%
Weekly -37% 35% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (March 2020 – August 2020)

dax 30 price chart

Shifting our focus to the DAX 30, a similar technical pattern can be observed although the German equity index is devoid of a recent high like the Dow. Therefore, a similar break above resistance near 12,925 and 13,310 may be required before the DAX can look to established a new swing high. Follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis as the two indices look to continue their treacherous climb higher.

Germany 30 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 23% 8% 14%
Weekly 16% -12% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead: Key Data Due as Momentum Fades
FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead: Key Data Due as Momentum Fades
2020-08-10 17:15:00
Gold Price Steadies After Friday's Sell-Off, Silver's Volatility Remains Elevated
Gold Price Steadies After Friday's Sell-Off, Silver's Volatility Remains Elevated
2020-08-10 11:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Nudges Higher, FTSE 100 Picks-Up as President Trump Takes Action
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Nudges Higher, FTSE 100 Picks-Up as President Trump Takes Action
2020-08-10 08:04:00
