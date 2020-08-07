0

EUR/USD Rally Continues to Be Accompanied by Extreme RSI Reading
2020-08-07 00:05:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in Focus with Jobs Report Due
2020-08-06 18:55:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eye US Jobs Data, Fiscal Impasse, China Tension
2020-08-07 06:28:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
NFP: Gold, US Dollar, S&P 500 Traders React to July Jobs Report
2020-08-07 13:15:00
Gold Price, Silver Charts Bending Back to the Left – In Need of a Breather
2020-08-07 11:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-08-07 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Drifting Lower as US Jobs Report Nears
2020-08-07 08:07:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rebounds Off Support- Recovery Levels
2020-08-06 15:30:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-08-05 22:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week

2020-08-07 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

GBP Technical Outlook:

  • GBP/USD trying to consolidate around confluent resistance
  • GBP/JPY has breakout potential as long as it holds its ground

GBP/USD is trading around the 2014/2018 trend-line that is in confluence with a pair of swing-highs that developed prior to the coronavirus meltdown. It was anticipated to hold as a ceiling, but if cable can continue to hold its ground then we a consolidation pattern could lead to a breakout in the not-too-distant future. A breakout is seen as potentially leading to the December high over 13500. Should we see a strong pullback suddenly develop then we will need to reevaluate. A break under 12981 would likely bring in some added pressure that could accelerate price lower.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart (trying to hold around confluent resistance)

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/JPY has been trending higher at a slower pace than GBP/USD, but it did cross an important trend-line from December along with the 200-day MA. It is in an upward channel that if can be broken to the upside should lead to further gains. A breakout above the top of the channel and 13974 (June high) is seen as accelerating the trend, potentially towards the February 2018 trend-line around 14400. A near-term breakdown towards the bottom of the rising channel from June could offer traders a solid risk/reward opportunity to buy on a dip.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart (in channel for now)

GBP/JPY daily chart

GBP/JPY Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

