0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Rates at Risk as Rising Covid-19 Cases Sour Sentiment
2020-08-06 06:00:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-06 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
2020-08-05 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Gold Soars to a Fresh All-Time High, Silver at its Best Level in Seven-Years
2020-08-05 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid
2020-08-06 06:31:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-06 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-08-05 22:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Spoke too soon, money markets shave 3bps off May 2021 meeting (-7bps) https://t.co/4WMEEEKK7I
  • 🇮🇳 RBI Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4% Expected: 3.75% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • Not a great deal of change in money market pricing for negative rates. But is seemingly less likely given BoE commentary https://t.co/GDe7zibi9b
  • Bank of England no change as expected - Short-term growth projections boosted, but mid-term (2021) not exactly the "V" shape as initially thought On NIRP (still under review) - Could be less effective tool at present time, while other instruments are available
  • 🇬🇧 BoE MPC Vote Cut Actual: 0/9 Expected: 0/9 Previous: 0/9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • 🇬🇧 BoE MPC Vote Unchanged Actual: 9/9 Expected: 9/9 Previous: 9/9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • 🇬🇧 BoE MPC Vote Hike Actual: 0/9 Expected: 0/9 Previous: 0/9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • 🇬🇧 BoE Quantitative Easing Actual: £745B Expected: £745B Previous: £745B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • 🇬🇧 BoE Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • Multiple time frame analysis follows a top down approach when trading and allows traders to gauge the longer-term trend while spotting ideal entries on a smaller time frame chart. Learn how to incorporate multiple time frame analysis here: https://t.co/HnzQcAXWLU https://t.co/GArpDFZ5Fa
Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid

Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid

2020-08-06 06:31:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Bank of England (BoE) Latest and GBP/USD Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • The Bank of England warns that UK unemployment may rise to 7.5%.
  • UK central bank sees a recovery in household consumption.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Brand New Q3 Sterling Guides
Get My Guide

The Bank of England (BoE) left all policy measures unchanged today, in line with market expectations, and warned that Q2 GDP is likely to be over 20% lower than Q4 2019. While the expected hit to Q2 GDP is worryingly large, the monetary policy committee added that data suggested that spending has recovered significantly since April and that household consumption in July was less than 10% below its level at the start of the year. In the near term, unemployment is projected to jump to 7.5%. The MPC also added that it would continue to review the appropriateness of a negative policy rate as a tool alongside its broader toolkit.

Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid

For all market moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD picked-up after the central bank announcement and touched a new multi-month high of 1.3181 before drifting lower. The even-handed nature of today’s release pushed back any thoughts of negative interest rates in the short-term but also left the door open for further stimulus measures if needed. The pair now eye 1.3200 and potentially higher although the move will be also based on how the currently weak US dollar behaves after Friday’s US Labor Report.

How to Read a Candlestick Chart

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – August 6, 2020)

Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid{{SENTIMENT|Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy}}

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Time Cycle: Implications for NZD/USD and NZD/JPY Rates
New Zealand Dollar Time Cycle: Implications for NZD/USD and NZD/JPY Rates
2020-08-06 02:00:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Update on Tap
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Update on Tap
2020-08-05 19:00:00
Bank of England (BoE) Rate Decision Preview: So Far, So V
Bank of England (BoE) Rate Decision Preview: So Far, So V
2020-08-05 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.