US Dollar Price Action: USD Bears are Back - EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-05 14:09:00
2020-08-05 14:09:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Rates to Watch as RSI Holds in Overbought Zone
2020-08-05 05:00:00
2020-08-05 05:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
2020-08-05 12:00:00
2020-08-05 12:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
2020-08-05 04:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Gold Soars to a Fresh All-Time High, Silver at its Best Level in Seven-Years
2020-08-05 09:30:00
2020-08-05 09:30:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Update on Tap
2020-08-05 19:00:00
2020-08-05 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Heading Higher, GBP/USD Flat
2020-08-05 08:15:00
2020-08-05 08:15:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
2020-08-04 14:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
2020-08-03 14:30:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Update on Tap

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Update on Tap

2020-08-05 19:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
POUND STERLING OUTLOOK: GBP/USD PRICE ACTION IN FOCUS AS BANK OF ENGLAND RATE DECISION & INFLATION REPORT LOOM

  • GBP/USD price action hinges largely on high-impact event risk like the BoE decision on deck
  • The Pound Sterling could continue its bullish trend if the Bank of England defers NIRP remarks
  • US Dollar remains in the hot seat with the Greenback hovering around two-year lows

GBP/USD is gaining ground on Wednesday on the back of more broad-based US Dollar weakness. The USD has been getting decimated recently as the US Dollar Index tumbles to two-year lows. That said, spot GBP/USD price action looks ripe for potential currency volatility later as forex traders turn to the second half of the week.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

This is considering high-impact event risk that hangs over the Pound-Dollar, including an expected BoE decision and release of non-farm payrolls data. Detailed on the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the Bank of England is expected to release its monetary policy update Thursday, August 06 at 6:00 GMT.

GBP/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (04 MAY TO 05 AUG 2020)

GBPUSD GBP to USD Price Chart Pound Sterling Outlook Bank of England Decision

The British Pound could react violently to any changes in language by the BoE Monetary Policy Committee regarding negative interest rate policy or the central bank’s current pace of quantitative easing. Weekly US jobless claims data, a leading labor market indicator, is due later on Thursday at 12:30 GMT. Employment figures released earlier in the week could set the tone for NFPs slated to cross market wires on Friday, August 07 at 12:30 GMT, and potentially weigh heavily on GBP/USD price action as well.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

On that note, one-week and overnight implied volatility measures for GBP/USD have ticked higher recently as forex traders anticipate the possibility of elevated market activity around aforementioned event risk. Statistically speaking, an options-implied trading range of technical support and resistance is estimated to contain spot price action 68% of the time for the given duration.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

