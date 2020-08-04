0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-04 02:00:00
Euro Forecast: Resistance Holds, For Now - Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-08-03 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar
2020-08-04 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further, ISM Manufacturing Data Eyed
2020-08-03 06:06:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar
2020-08-04 12:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall If Markets Make Good on Bearish Chart Setup
2020-08-04 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Zealand Dollar at Risk, GBP/USD Weakness - FX Seasonality for Month Ahead
2020-08-04 09:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE Shrugs Off BP Results, GBP/USD Stable
2020-08-04 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JUL) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 47.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-04
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.42%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xl1NbN0kNt
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JWi77bLiuE
  • 🇧🇷 Industrial Production MoM (JUN) Actual: 8.9% Expected: 7.7% Previous: 8.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-04
  • I'm afraid not https://t.co/yZvnjknn03
  • RT @MalmgrenStrate1: Our Founder, Dr. Harald Malmgren - @Halsrethink - speaks with @MartinSEssex on matters pertaining to the global econom…
  • 🇧🇷 Industrial Production MoM (JUN) Actual: 8.9% Expected: 7.7% Previous: 7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-04
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/FwCNbvFqCC
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Industrial Production MoM (JUN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 7.7% Previous: 7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-04
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/jb1lbzJLqY
Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar

Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar

2020-08-04 12:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence remains high but no big move either way is likely until the White House and Congress agree, or fail to agree, on a package to help the US economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The ISM manufacturing index was well received and both the gold price and the Nasdaq remain near their record highs but the oil price will suffer if output is increased.

Traders still confident

Traders remain broadly optimistic about market prices, with gold and the Nasdaq both still near their record highs, but much will depend on whether the White House and Congress can agree on another package to help the US economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) index for the US manufacturing sector in July was well received, helping many of the markets, but crude oil sentiment is less bullish as traders watch out for a possible increase in output.

US Crude Oil Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (April 3 – August 4, 2020)

Latest US crude oil price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

You can also read more here about how sentiment affects the FX market

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) Struggles to Push Higher After Multi-Month Sell-Off Sets the Tone
US Dollar (DXY) Struggles to Push Higher After Multi-Month Sell-Off Sets the Tone
2020-08-04 11:00:00
New Zealand Dollar at Risk, GBP/USD Weakness - FX Seasonality for Month Ahead
New Zealand Dollar at Risk, GBP/USD Weakness - FX Seasonality for Month Ahead
2020-08-04 09:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE Shrugs Off BP Results, GBP/USD Stable
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE Shrugs Off BP Results, GBP/USD Stable
2020-08-04 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Spikes Higher as RBA Keeps Monetary Policy Settings Steady
Australian Dollar Spikes Higher as RBA Keeps Monetary Policy Settings Steady
2020-08-04 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.