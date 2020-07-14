DAX 30 Price Outlook: Breakout on the Horizon, EU Summit in Focus

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rates to Watch Ahead of ECB Interest Rate Decision
2020-07-14 04:00:00
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Trapped at Resistance as Other Risk Assets Climb
2020-07-13 16:30:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-13 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Retraces at Key Resistance, Hang Seng Faces a Pullback
2020-07-14 01:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-07-13 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release
2020-07-14 06:22:00
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Nearing the Bottom as COVID-19 Cases Soar?
2020-07-13 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Last week, USD/CAD reversed from an over two-week low and pointed higher. Will today’s US inflation numbers (13:30UK) boost the pair’s rally? #USD/CAD, #USinflation, #USD https://t.co/c0BVB3drY6
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRefAXX https://t.co/JDikSRdPyY
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/H8mFeHAyDS
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) Actual: -20.9% Expected: -20% Previous: -28.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JUL) Actual: 59.6 Previous: 58.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (JUL) Actual: -80.9 Expected: -65 Previous: -83.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JUL) Actual: 59.3 Expected: 60 Previous: 63.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) Actual: -20.9% Expected: -20% Previous: -28% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (JUL) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -65 Previous: -83.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JUL) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 60 Previous: 63.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
DAX 30 Price Outlook: Breakout on the Horizon, EU Summit in Focus

DAX 30 Price Outlook: Breakout on the Horizon, EU Summit in Focus

2020-07-14 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 Price Analysis & News

  • DAX Range Holds for Now, Breakout on the Horizon
  • US-Sino Tensions on the Rise Once Again

DAX 30 Range Holds For Now, Breakout on the Horizon

Upside in the DAX had once again struggled at the 12900 vicinity with the index reversing recent gains. However, the index continues to trade within a relatively tight range as the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement at 12447 curbs losses. This week, much of the focus will be on the EU summit with talks over the recovery fund proposal taking centre stage. Although, with expectations of an agreement on the low end, eyes will be on potential progress with regard to getting the frugal four on board.

Germany 30 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 46% -18% 0%
Weekly 1% -2% -1%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

US-Sino Tensions on the Rise Once Again

Elsewhere, tensions between the US and China continue to linger amid the latest reported that the US has rejected China’s claims to offshore resources in the South China Sea. That said, the DAX appears to be coiling for breakout of its current 12450-12900 range.

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX 30 Price Outlook: Breakout on the Horizon, EU Summit in Focus

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Latest: Weakening Only Modestly After Poor UK GDP Data
FTSE 100 Latest: Weakening Only Modestly After Poor UK GDP Data
2020-07-14 08:00:00
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release
2020-07-14 06:22:00
ASX 200 Stock Index Remains Capped amid Australia-China Trade Tensions
ASX 200 Stock Index Remains Capped amid Australia-China Trade Tensions
2020-07-14 02:00:00
S&P 500 Retraces at Key Resistance, Hang Seng Faces a Pullback
S&P 500 Retraces at Key Resistance, Hang Seng Faces a Pullback
2020-07-14 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.