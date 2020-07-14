DAX 30 Price Outlook: Breakout on the Horizon, EU Summit in Focus
DAX 30 Price Analysis & News
- DAX Range Holds for Now, Breakout on the Horizon
- US-Sino Tensions on the Rise Once Again
DAX 30 Range Holds For Now, Breakout on the Horizon
Upside in the DAX had once again struggled at the 12900 vicinity with the index reversing recent gains. However, the index continues to trade within a relatively tight range as the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement at 12447 curbs losses. This week, much of the focus will be on the EU summit with talks over the recovery fund proposal taking centre stage. Although, with expectations of an agreement on the low end, eyes will be on potential progress with regard to getting the frugal four on board.
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|46%
|-18%
|0%
|Weekly
|1%
|-2%
|-1%
US-Sino Tensions on the Rise Once Again
Elsewhere, tensions between the US and China continue to linger amid the latest reported that the US has rejected China’s claims to offshore resources in the South China Sea. That said, the DAX appears to be coiling for breakout of its current 12450-12900 range.
DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame
--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX
