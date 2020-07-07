We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Market Sentiment: Nasdaq, Gold and Copper all Trending Higher | Webinar

2020-07-07 13:10:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader sentiment remains broadly positive despite rising coronavirus cases in the US and Australia.
  • Better than expected ISM figures from the US Monday are outweighing disappointing German industrial production data Tuesday and gloomy economic projections from the European Commission.
  • While many markets are trading sideways, Nasdaq, Gold and Copper prices are all continuing to trend higher, suggesting further gains from a technical perspective.

Sentiment positive towards Nasdaq, Gold and Copper

Three markets are looking technically positive at the moment while many others move broadly sideways: US Tech stocks, Gold and Copper. The Nasdaq 100 index continues to trade close to its record high, Gold at its highest for around eight years and Copper at levels last seen in January.

Copper Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 7 – July 7, 2020)

Latest copper price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The advance in both Tech stocks and Copper – which is seen as a good indicator of global growth – suggest that market sentiment remains positive despite rising coronavirus case in the US and Australia, disappointing German industrial production data and gloomy economic projections from the European Commission. Better than expected ISM figures from the US Monday may still be offsetting the latest numbers.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Like to know how to short forex? Here’s and explanation of short selling

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q3 gold forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

