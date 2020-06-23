We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, DXY Charts & More

2020-06-23 11:40:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

  • GBP/USD below support, acting weak
  • GBP/JPY bouncing off support but could weaken
  • DXY broke short-term corrective pattern

The GBP/USD is below a trend-line and the most recent swing-low, putting in position to sink further. This morning it tested former support, now resistance, and thus far turning down. Staying below ~12540 will be important for the bearish outlook. If selling pressure reasserts itself we could see a move down towards the 122/12100-area.

Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

GBP/USD 4-hr Chart (at pivotal spot)

GBP/USD 4-hr chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/JPY is bouncing off a lower parallel, but like GBP/USD it could be in trouble here soon if it can’t hold a bid. A decline below 13175 will put the pair in position to drop further and have it below the lower parallel.

GBP/JPY daily Chart (lower parallel)

GBP/JPY daily chart

GBP/JPY Chart by TradingView

DXY broke a short-term corrective pattern within a trend, which implies that we should see lower levels ahead. There is a trend-line from 2018 below around the 95.80 level that could keep the Dollar from falling too far. But nevertheless the near-term path of least resistance looks lower.

DXY 4-hr Chart (broke wedge)

DXY 4-hr chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
2020-06-23 11:30:00
2020-06-23 09:30:00
2020-06-23 08:07:00
