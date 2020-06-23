We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Euro Bulls Persist, US Dollar Net Shorts Largest Since May 2018 - COT Report
2020-06-22 09:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-06-22 17:05:00
Macro Matters: USD Rising Wedge - Gold, Oil Flirt with Breakouts
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-22 12:30:00
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
2020-06-22 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE China A50 Gains With Crude Oil, Gold Prices Attempt Breakout
2020-06-23 01:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook Before Key Brexit Date: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Navarro: Comments on China 'taken wildly out of context', was speaking about lack of trust we have of China - BBG $USD
  • White House trade advisor Peter Navarro says China trade deal is over. Half an hour later, Navarro tries to walk it back. I think the President would reserve that call for himself...
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.21%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8zC3kfVptW
  • The US Dollar could be setting the stage to extend recent gains against ASEAN currencies. What is the technical road ahead for USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/C72SjUrCZQ https://t.co/ek2AaLiwvq
  • Dow Jones futures now -1% as S&P 500 and Nasdaq follow [delayed] https://t.co/4vPsoJiq4A
  • Wall Street Futures (post Navarro comment) Update: - this is after prior gains averaging +0.3% (see link below) S&P 500 (-0.32%) Dow Jones (-0.35%) Nasdaq Composite (-0.33%) [delayed] -BBG https://t.co/XaB5JONYwk
  • #TradeWar Now for the response from China... Very fine line here in an already highly-uncertain environment https://t.co/TwdTawiTEC
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Surge in risk aversion as White House trade adviser Peter Navarro announces the US-China trade deal is 'over' $AUDUSD pl…
  • White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro: "Turning point" occurred when US learned about spreading #Covid19 only after a Chinese delegation team left Washington after phase-one deal signing on January 15 -Reuters https://t.co/9fh7M38o7h
  • White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro: Says China trade deal is 'over' -BBG citing Reuters #tradewar
FTSE China A50 Gains With Crude Oil, Gold Prices Attempt Breakout

FTSE China A50 Gains With Crude Oil, Gold Prices Attempt Breakout

2020-06-23 01:00:00
Margaret Yang,
Share:

CHINA A50 INDEX, CRUDE OIL, GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Stocks across Asia-Pacific posit to open higher as sentiment improves overnight
  • Brent crude oil price extends its seventh-day gain and reaches a three-month high of US$ 41.0
  • Underpinned by a weaker US Dollar, gold price breaks above key resistance at US$ 1,450

China A50 Index Outlook:

Despite mounting concerns over a potential second viral wave, the S&P 500 futures still managed to rebound from deep losses and closed higheron Monday. A swing back in risk appetite may help to fuel a rally in Asia-Pacific stocks, which have shown resilience against external headwinds recently. Among the S&P 500 sectors, technology (+1.93%), utilities (+1.34%), consumer discretionary (+1.1.%) and energy (+0.63%) were the best performing ones, whereas financials (-0.48%), health care (-0.36%) and consumer staples (-0.27%) were the worst hit last night.

{{GUIDE|BUILDING_CONFIDENCE_IN_TRADING|Don’t give into despair, make a game plan}

The new Covid-19 cluster found in Beijing was reported to have been brought under control, and China has strengthened measures to contain a potential resurgence in cases, both domestic and imported. The FTSE China A50 Index stock market benchmark, a good barometer of China A-share market sentiment, continues to trend up in an Ascending Channel formed since early April. China A50 futures have risen by 0.73% to 13,800, a two-week high this morning.

The currency market is also in a ‘risk-on’ mood, with growth-linked Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollars outperforming other G10 currencies. The petroleum-linked Canadian Dollar and Norwegian Krone are up too, thanks to rising crude oil prices.

FTSE China A50 – Technical Analysis

The FTSE China A50 index is trending up within an Ascending Channel (chart below) formed since early April. Its 20-, 50- SMA have crossed above its 100-Day SMA, forming a ‘golden cross’. It suggests the index may embrace more upside potential in the mid to long term.

Immediate support and resistance levels can be found at 13,550 and 14,200, which are the 76.4% and 100% Fibonacci retracements respectively. A pullback below the lower bound of this channel, which is now at around 13,500, will likely lead to a reversal in trend and thus a deeper correction.

FTSE China A50 Index

Image of FTSE China A50 Index Price Daily Chart

Brent Crude Oil – Fundamental and Technical Analysis

Brent oil prices extend its seventh-day rally in an attempt to fill the upside gap formed in early March, when a price war broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Recent gains in crude oil prices are partially based on the assumption that the worst is behind for the aviation industry as more economies are ready to open, and that OPEC+ will fulfill the production cut commitments.

Barring material changes in the above assumptions, crude oil’s upward trend may stay intact. The downside risks include a potential setback in opening-up nations if there is a severe viral resurgence in the US, and potential rising rig counts as higher crude oil prices attract more suppliers to the market.

Immediate support and resistance levels could be found at US$ 36.36 (50% Fibonacci retracement) and US$ 43,23 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) respectively. The upward trend remains intact.

Image of Brent Crude Oil Price Daily Chart

Gold Prices – Fundamental and Technical Analysis

After a long period of consolidation, gold prices have finally attempted a meaningful breakout above US$ 1,750 – a major resistance level. A plunge in the US Dollar overnight and rising demand for inflation-hedge assets have probably sent gold prices higher. Does this rally have legs? Well, it may depend on the direction of the US Dollar index and Covid-19 situations in the United States in the days to come.

Gold prices have likely broken out above an ‘Ascending Triangle’ after piercing through US$ 1,750. US$ 1,750 is not only the upper bound of the Ascending Triangle, but also its 100% Fibonacci extension level, and thus very critical. Holding above this level will likely open room for more upside towards the US$ 1,800 area. The MACD indicator suggests there could be more upside in the near term.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 11% 9%
Weekly 9% 21% 13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
Image of Gold Price Daily Chart

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week
ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week
2020-06-22 21:35:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Stocks Jump, US Dollar & VIX Peel Back
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Stocks Jump, US Dollar & VIX Peel Back
2020-06-22 20:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price Stalls Near 2020 Peak
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price Stalls Near 2020 Peak
2020-06-22 18:30:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-06-22 17:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.