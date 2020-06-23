We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
2020-06-23 18:30:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
2020-06-23 12:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Edges Above Recent High, Will it Break Out?
2020-06-23 20:15:00
2020-06-23 20:15:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
2020-06-23 06:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
2020-06-23 12:30:00
2020-06-23 12:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro 180 Shows
2020-06-23 02:00:00
2020-06-23 02:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
2020-06-23 18:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Eyes Fresh 2020 Highs
2020-06-23 15:30:00
2020-06-23 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
2020-06-23 18:30:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
2020-06-23 12:30:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
2020-06-23 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
2020-06-20 10:00:00
Real Time News
  • A lot of chatter over today's close, but $SPX ultimately falls neatly within the range developed of the past week. As a percentage of spot, the 6-day range is the smallest since pre-pandemic tumble in early Feb https://t.co/kzPkPGEqLQ
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.43% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.42% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.35% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jMMHLdo9gI
  • Despite USD weakness, USD/CAD is continuing to hold support at a key zone. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/hg1ovPqVBD https://t.co/BsfwwXARhR
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.52% Gold: 0.93% Oil - US Crude: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fa3UPWHl09
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UIGbPIb2lh
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.02% France 40: -0.63% FTSE 100: -0.68% Germany 30: -0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/kdhAsNJ9H0
  • The #gold breakout is probing fresh yearly highs and a close above 1765 is needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/BqpmauJB7F https://t.co/07yx8MG3Gb
  • video of today's webinar archived and ready to go https://t.co/BKlVUBXBr4 https://t.co/1ptnI4yUUF
  • US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says if US firms cannot participate in China's economy on a level playing field, a decoupling of economies will occur $FXI
  • Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary: -US might be out of recession by year end -Expects China to live up to trade agreement -Trump very pleased with the Fed -We are seriously considering more targeted stimulus, focused on jobs -Another stimulus bill could pass in July $USD $SPX #Gold
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Edges Above Recent High, Will it Break Out?

2020-06-23 20:15:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil Forecast:

  • Crude oil has edged higher in the last ten days as risk-sensitive assets regain their footing
  • Now, the commodity nears its 200-day simple moving average and horizontal resistance
  • Will fresh highs translate to further bullishness and a continuation higher?

Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Edges Above Recent High, Will it Break Out?

Risk-sensitive assets have been on the road to recovery following the aftermath of the June 10 Fed meeting, with crude being one of the assets that has returned to surpass recent highs. As a result, the commodity has moved within reach of a few important technical barriers that may give pause to an attempted continuation. Either way, the fate of crude likely rests in the hands of broader risk appetite, which has recently been susceptible to quick pullbacks as investors juggle covid concerns with economic stimulus.

Crude Oil Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (December 2018 – June 2020)

crude oil price chart

With that in mind, crude’s price outlook is heavily tied to economic activity projections as an indicator of demand. Thus, any indication that a second coronavirus wave might spur a secondary lockdown period could also seriously undermine crude prices with little notice. As it stands, however, recent manufacturing PMI data has offered an encouraging tailwind regarding economic production, so immediate concerns may be soothed in that arena but the risk will remain.

Therefore, it seems crude is at the mercy of market sentiment in the days ahead. If bullish appetite persists, possible resistance around the $41.11 mark might act as an early barrier which is closely followed by the 200-day simple moving average around $43.50. Together, the technical levels should look to fight off bullish intentions, but the recent higher-high is an encouraging technical sign to be sure.

of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -15% -3%
Weekly -17% 29% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

If surpassed, the levels may pave the journey higher for an eventual attack of the psychological $50 mark. On the other hand, crude oil might enjoy buoyancy near the $35.00 mark which has seemingly offered assistance to price in the past. In the meantime, traders should track broader changes in risk appetite for clues regarding crude oil’s recovery prospects while taking advantage of technical levels to provide attractive risk-reward set ups.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2020-06-23 14:00:00
2020-06-23 12:30:00
2020-06-23 11:40:00
2020-06-23 11:30:00
