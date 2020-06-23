We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Rally Continues as Positive Euro-Zone PMI Data Provides a Boost
2020-06-23 08:07:00
EUR/USD Bull Flag Formation in Focus as RSI Tracks Bullish Trend
2020-06-23 03:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-06-22 17:05:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro 180 Shows
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-22 12:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
FTSE China A50 Gains With Crude Oil, Gold Prices Attempt Breakout
2020-06-23 01:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bullish After Positive UK PMIs
2020-06-23 09:30:00
British Pound Outlook Before Key Brexit Date: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bullish After Positive UK PMIs

2020-06-23 09:30:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
GBP price, PMI news and analysis:

  • The UK PMIs for June all came in higher than economists were expecting, with the manufacturing index just above the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.
  • That has improved the outlook for GBP/USD and the GBP crosses even though GBP/USD eased back marginally after the data.
  • Earlier, the pair was given a modest boost when the White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro, said the US-China phase one trade pact remains in place after earlier saying it was “over”.
  • Technically, a bull flag has developed on the GBP/USD chart, suggesting a high-volume breakout to the upside, continuing the previous trend higher.

GBP/USD outlook improves

The outlook for GBP/USD has improved after news that the “flash” purchasing managers’ indexes for the UK economy in June all rose by more than expected, with the manufacturing index just creeping above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

UK PMIs

The PMIs were all at their highest levels for four months as some of the coronavirus lockdowns were eased. This prompted IHS Markit, which compiles the data, to note: “Looking ahead, manufacturers indicated a rise in business optimism to its highest since September 2018. Expectations of higher output in the next 12 months reflected hopes of a sustained recovery in manufacturing operations from the slump in production volumes seen during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IHS forecasting team expects the UK economy to contract by 11.9% this year before expanding by a relatively modest 4.9% in 2021, which is far more cautious than the 15% surge anticipated in 2021 by the Bank of England.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 5 – June 23, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Prior to the UK numbers, the June PMIs for France, Germany and the Eurozone as a whole all exceeded the consensus forecasts of the economists polled by the news agencies. The French data stood out in particular, with the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs all climbing back above the 50 mark that suggests expansion rather than contraction.

Earlier, GBP/USD was given a very modest boost by an improvement in risk appetite in the markets as a whole. They were taken aback when Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser, said the US-China phase one trade pact was over – only to rally when he reversed position, saying the deal “continues in place”. This was backed by US President Donald Trump, who tweeted that it is still “fully intact”.

Bull flag improves technical outlook

Turning to the technical position, as the chart above shows a bull flag has developed in GBP/USD. This suggests a continuation of the previous upward trend, with a high-volume breakout likely to the upside. A similar bull flag has developed on the EUR/USD chart and that price already shows signs of an upside break.

Like to know how to trade a bullish flag pattern? Here’s how to

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

