Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD, JPY, CHF | Webinar
2020-06-16 12:00:00
2020-06-16 12:00:00
EUR/USD – Top and Drop or Break From Typical Behavior?
2020-06-16 11:56:00
2020-06-16 11:56:00
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
2020-06-17 02:00:00
2020-06-17 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Dow and S&P 500 Gap Higher on Stimulus Hopes, Waver as COVID Cases Rise
2020-06-17 04:00:00
2020-06-17 04:00:00
Dow Jones, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Forecast: Turn Lower in Store?
2020-06-17 03:00:00
2020-06-17 03:00:00
Gold Price Holds Steady as Fed Pledges to Purchase at 'Current Pace'
2020-06-17 06:00:00
2020-06-17 06:00:00
EUR/USD, USD Index, Gold Charts & More
2020-06-16 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Bank of England Meeting
2020-06-17 08:00:00
2020-06-17 08:00:00
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Reacts at Resistance
2020-06-16 15:30:00
2020-06-16 15:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
2020-06-15 12:30:00
DAX 30 Outlook: Stimulus Outweighs China Second Wave Risks For Now

DAX 30 Outlook: Stimulus Outweighs China Second Wave Risks For Now

2020-06-17 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 Price Analysis & News

  • Central Bank Stimulus Outweighs China Second Wave Concerns For Now.
  • DAX 30 Gains Grind to a Halt

Central Bank Stimulus Outweighs China Second Wave Concerns For Now

Central bank largesse sees risk sentiment remain impervious to rising geopolitical concerns and risks of a second wave with dips being met with solid support. However, it will be crucial to remain focussed on COVID-19 developments in China as a renewal of lockdown measures could see risk appetite dented, despite the plethora of stimulus measures.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

DAX 30 Gains Grind to a Halt

In the short term, topside resistance situated at 12450 may cap upside in the DAX for now, particularly as market participants remain cautious on the rise in virus cases. In turn, this opens the door to tactical pullbacks with the 200DMA in focus at 12096. However, failure of the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement curb gains, raises the likelihood of a retest of the post Q1 sell-off highs.

Germany 30 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 12% 5%
Weekly 18% -17% -4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX 30 Outlook: Stimulus Outweighs China Second Wave Risks For Now

Source: DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

