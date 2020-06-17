Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Probing 200-DMA Support Again

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD, JPY, CHF | Webinar
2020-06-16 12:00:00
EUR/USD – Top and Drop or Break From Typical Behavior?
2020-06-16 11:56:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
2020-06-17 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and S&P 500 Gap Higher on Stimulus Hopes, Waver as COVID Cases Rise
2020-06-17 04:00:00
Dow Jones, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Forecast: Turn Lower in Store?
2020-06-17 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Holds Steady as Fed Pledges to Purchase at ‘Current Pace’
2020-06-17 06:00:00
EUR/USD, USD Index, Gold Charts & More
2020-06-16 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Bank of England Meeting
2020-06-17 08:00:00
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Reacts at Resistance
2020-06-16 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.79%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 68.43%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JlYxOw4CSQ
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 9.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-17
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Retail Sales YoY due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-17
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-17
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.05% Gold: -0.66% Oil - US Crude: -0.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QlLsbdJH7n
  • RT @CVecchioFX: There can’t be a second spike/wave...if you don’t beat the first one? 🤔
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vwYVP7R2G5
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/u59zmjE8b3 https://t.co/0lJIPCHUVq
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.25% Wall Street: 0.23% FTSE 100: 0.23% France 40: -0.03% Germany 30: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/QMK8rkScqW
  • Last week, USD/MXN rebounded from a near three-month low. Will today’s Fed chair Powell testimony (17:00UK) boost further the US dollar price?#USDMXN, #Fed, #USD https://t.co/6SV5rTx0u1
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Probing 200-DMA Support Again

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Probing 200-DMA Support Again

2020-06-17 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD Price, News and Analysis:

  • USD/CAD sell-off may resume if technical support folds.
  • Canadian data this week may force the next move.
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Find Out the Number One Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

USD/CAD – Caught in a Moving Average Pincer Movement

The Canadian dollar’s multi-month rally against its neighbor continues and the pair are now pressing down on the 200-day moving average again. This indicator has underpinned USD/CAD since late-January this year until the early-June break and rebound. If the 200-dma gives way again, USD/CAD may find it harder to regain the long-term moving average and further losses look increasingly likely. Keeping with moving averages, the 20-dma is now in play and has acted as resistance over the last week. With the 20-dma and the 200-dma close to crossing over, one of these indicators is going to have to give in the next few days.

Canadian data spread out over the rest of the week may be a catalyst for the next move, with today’s inflation reading (13:30 UK), Thursday’s ADP employment change and new house price index (13:30 UK) and Friday’s retail sales (13:30 UK) all potential sparks of volatility. Add into the mix the current US dollar price action – nudging higher but with little conviction – and today’s tight trading range and it looks likely that USD/CAD will make a breakout in the near-term.

Resistance levels start at 1.3548 (20-dma) ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.3608 and Monday’s 1.3690 print. Short-term support starts at 1.3528 (200-dma), followed by a few recent lows before the June 10 multi-week low at 1.3314 comes into focus.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart (November 2019 – June 17, 2020)

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Probing 200-DMA Support Again
USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% 9% 11%
Weekly -20% -10% -17%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

What is your view on the Canadian Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Outlook: Stimulus Outweighs China Second Wave Risks For Now
DAX 30 Outlook: Stimulus Outweighs China Second Wave Risks For Now
2020-06-17 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Bank of England Meeting
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Bank of England Meeting
2020-06-17 08:00:00
Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Break Uptrends, HSI Reverses At Resistance
Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Break Uptrends, HSI Reverses At Resistance
2020-06-17 01:00:00
Euro Stoxx 50 Forecast: Bulls Aim Higher on Improving Global Risk Appetite
Euro Stoxx 50 Forecast: Bulls Aim Higher on Improving Global Risk Appetite
2020-06-16 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.