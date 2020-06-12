Post-Brexit Trade Talks Latest - EU and UK Upping the Ante on Trade Negotiations

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Chart Signals a Possible Pullback- EUR vs USD Price Forecast
2020-06-12 10:00:00
EUR/USD Falters as COVID-19 Cases Surge, US Stocks May Recover
2020-06-12 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Bounce But Chart Warns a Top is Forming
2020-06-12 05:00:00
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Plunges Below 200 Day Average, Dollar Flips to Haven as Virus Fear Returns
2020-06-12 04:00:00
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply
2020-06-11 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
2020-06-12 07:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Dow put in for a substantial bullish gap to kick off Friday, but it will be a long climb to fully recovery from yesterday (~1350 points beyond the open) https://t.co/cN2qkMBlQG
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Prel Actual: 2.6% Previous: 2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Inflation Expectations Prel Actual: 3% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Consumer Sentiment Prel Actual: 78.9 Expected: 75 Previous: 72.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.21%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.55%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wuIisJGVrX
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.86% Gold: 0.78% Silver: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rQiq5urhY3
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Barkin Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Prel due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Michigan Inflation Expectations Prel due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Michigan Consumer Sentiment Prel due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 75 Previous: 72.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
Post-Brexit Trade Talks Latest - EU and UK Upping the Ante on Trade Negotiations

Post-Brexit Trade Talks Latest - EU and UK Upping the Ante on Trade Negotiations

2020-06-12 13:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

EU/UK Trade Talks News and Analysis:

  • High levels trade talks on Monday.
  • No extension to the transition period.
  • A new series of EU/UK future relation negotiations.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Q2 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EU and UK Trade Talks May Get a Re-Boot in the Coming Weeks

UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will speak via video link on Monday afternoon, June 15, in the latest attempt to get EU/UK trade talks back on track. The talks have made no real progress so far and with the UK refusing to extend talks further, this high level meeting, along with a new set of discussions just announced, may well break the current deadlock. And a breakthrough is needed as the EU Commission has just formally accepted that the UK’s refusal to extend the trade talks is final. After speaking with UK cabinet member Michael Gove, who reiterated that there will be no extension of the transition period, EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said that while the EU remains open to an extension, they accept that the UK’s position is definitive.

The EU and UK negotiating teams have also just announced further negotiating rounds will take place in July, August and September, ‘in order to intensify the talks and to create the most conducive conditions for concluding and ratifying a deal before the end of 2020’. In addition, the Chief Negotiators from both sides with their teams. ‘will meet as necessary in a more restricted format to ensure progress in the negotiations’.

While these additional talks may add some impetus to the negotiations, the two sides remain far apart and entrenched over the role of the European Court of Justice, a level playing field for UK and European businesses and EU access to UK fishing waters. Both sides continue to blame each other over a lack of movement and it will take a major backdown by one or both sides to get the talks moving forward. Any sign of progress in these talks will boost sentiment in both the Euro and Sterling and help steer the conversation away from the economic destruction caused to both sides from the COVID-19 virus.

EUR/GBP BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -34% 11% -13%
Weekly -22% -7% -14%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD, S&P 500 & More – Charts For Next Week
USD, S&P 500 & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-06-12 12:00:00
FTSE 100 Holding on to Moving Average Support After Shocking UK Data
FTSE 100 Holding on to Moving Average Support After Shocking UK Data
2020-06-12 08:32:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
2020-06-12 07:05:00
USD/CAD Surges, CAD/JPY Plummets as Market Sentiment Sours
USD/CAD Surges, CAD/JPY Plummets as Market Sentiment Sours
2020-06-12 02:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.