EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: March High on Radar as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-06-10 05:00:00
EURUSD, Dow and Gold: Markets Trading Into the FOMC
2020-06-10 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo
2020-06-09 17:00:00
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, Dow and Gold: Markets Trading Into the FOMC
2020-06-10 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-06-10 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Won't Relent, Flag Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-09 14:30:00
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC
2020-06-10 08:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
Real Time News
  • 🇨🇳 New Yuan Loans Actual: CNY1480B Expected: CNY1500B Previous: CNY1700B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • ECB's Kazimir wishes that PEPP can be finished as soon as possible
  • $GBPUSD: compradores retoman el control y sostienen los avances por encima de 1.2760 #gbp #usd #trading https://t.co/wuplQbdTTj
  • O/n Implied vols pick up ahead of tonight's Fed rate decision - EUR/USD break-evens at 72pips - Risk reversals also show greater demand for EUR calls - Options expiries between 1.13 (1.bln)-1.14 (1.2bln) should contain spot prices ahead of meeting https://t.co/0844cJqvSc
  • OECD G7 Growth Forecasts https://t.co/jyt9EKQ26J
  • The Australian Dollar is testing uptrend resistance at the yearly highs. While the broader focus remains weighted to the topside. Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/BqSR58K97q https://t.co/0ZmUroobp6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lBrCImHtCt
  • ECB's Müller notes that changes in tiering multiplier was not considered at the last meeting $EUR
  • ECB's Müller states that near term inflation expectations are very low $EUR
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.10% Gold: 0.23% Oil - US Crude: -1.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/43HJSCYLRk
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC

2020-06-10 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is again challenging resistance at the 200-day moving average despite being technically overbought.
  • If a break higher follows Wednesday’s monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve, a climb to 1.30 and then the March highs could follow.

GBP/USD strength persists

GBP/USD is continuing to press ahead, attempting to break decisively above the 200-day moving average that stands currently at 1.2733. In early London business Wednesday it has already hit a high at 1.2786 and if it stays around current levels by the close of play it could head to 1.30 or even the March 9 high at 1.32.

There is, however, one warning sign: the 14-day relative strength index, around 75, is now well above the 70 level that suggests the pair has been overbought.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 3 – June 10, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -2% 0%
Weekly -13% 22% 5%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

FOMC meeting in focus

The Pound’s underlying strength is also clear from a move lower in EUR/GBP Wednesday. However, the future of USD, EUR and GBP will likely be determined by the monetary policy announcement by the US rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, due at 1800 GMT.

The Fed is not expected to move its Fed funds target rate so attention will focus instead on its economic projections and any hints that policy could be tightened following last week’s unexpected news of a fall in the US jobless rate in May.

There have also been reports that the FOMC is thinking about the introduction of “yield curve control”, a program designed to ensure that some long-term interest rates do not rise sharply.

What trading style best suits your personality? You can find out here.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

