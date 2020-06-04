Dollar Outlook vs Mexican Peso, South African Rand, South Korean Won

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
EUR/USD Running Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Presses Down on the US Dollar
2020-06-03 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data
2020-06-03 18:05:00
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Moment of Truth for XAU/USD Bulls
2020-06-03 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Few Signs Yet of End to GBP/USD Strength
2020-06-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @wef: How a post-COVID-19 revival could kickstart Africa’s free trade area https://t.co/Yxig7DEmeH #TheGreatReset #wef21 https://t.co/xf…
  • Dollar Outlook vs Mexican Peso, South African Rand, South Korean Won https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/06/04/Dollar-Outlook-vs-Mexican-Peso-South-African-Rand-South-Korean-Won.html
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.41%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hQPzD9IE6l
  • My #WallStreet index could be at its next key juncture as it faces peaks from March. If resistance holds here, it may catalyze a selloff towards rising support. Otherwise clearing those peaks may extend the uptrend #SP500 #DowJones #NASDAQ https://t.co/Y6ua9mwFff
  • 🇦🇺 Balance of Trade Actual: A$8.8B Expected: A$7.5B Previous: A$10.44B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
  • 🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Actual: -17.7% Expected: -17.9% Previous: 8.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
  • 🇦🇺 Balance of Trade Actual: A$8.800B Expected: A$7.5B Previous: A$10.60B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
  • 🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Actual: -17.7 Expected: -17.9% Previous: 8.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
  • Are recent gains in the Indian Rupee and Nifty 50 warranted? Risks are brewing in the background, leaving USD/INR in a consolidative setting as the Nifty pressures resistance. Get your $USDINR market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/svDaSdprvN https://t.co/jzm6OwP36E
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Balance of Trade due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: A$7.5B Previous: A$10.60B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
Dollar Outlook vs Mexican Peso, South African Rand, South Korean Won

Dollar Outlook vs Mexican Peso, South African Rand, South Korean Won

2020-06-04 01:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Mexican Peso, South African Rand, South Korean Won – TALKING POINTS

  • USD/MXN could be showing signs of bottoming out after bullish pattern was invalidated
  • USD/ZAR selloff could come to a halt ahead of key support after over-11 percent decline
  • USD/KRW rejected at key resistance and has broken vital uptrend – what happens next?

USD/MXN Analysis

USD/MXN has fallen over 8 percent after the pair broke through what at the time appeared to be the formation of a bullish pattern known as a Pennant. USD/MXN is hovering just above a floor at 21.4134, a possible sign of downside exhaustion. If sellers back off and are replaced with an influx of buyers looking to find a bottom, it could help push the pair higher until it hits former support-turned-resistance at 23.2345.

USD/MXN – Daily Chart

Chart showing USD/MXN

USD/MXN chart created using TradingView

USD/ZAR Outlook

Since mid-April, USD/ZAR has fallen over 11 percent and has ripped up two floors at 17.8289 and 17.1808 along its descent. The pair may now attempt to retest support at 16.5272, which if broken could inspire further liquidation. Having said that, if UZD/ZAR does not close another day below recently-punctured support, a turnaround may ensue and the pair may retest 17.8989.

USD/ZAR Analysis

Chart showing USD/ZAR

USD/ZAR chart created using TradingView

USD/KRW Forecast

While selling pressure in USD/MXN and USD/ZAR may start letting up, USD/KRW’s decline may accelerate. The pair just recently broke a five-month uptrend after being rejected at resistance at 1240.65. USD/KRW may now test support at 1210.41, which if cleared opens the door to further liquidation. In this scenario, selling pressure may start alleviating close to the floor at 1190.87.

USD/KRW Analysis

USD/KRW

USD/KRW chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Surges Through Price Gap, Can it Continue?
FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Surges Through Price Gap, Can it Continue?
2020-06-03 20:15:00
Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data
Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data
2020-06-03 18:05:00
Canadian Dollar Treads Higher on BOC Rate Decision
Canadian Dollar Treads Higher on BOC Rate Decision
2020-06-03 14:00:00
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
USD/ZAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.