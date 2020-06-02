We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Looks Ahead to ECB as 'No Deal' Brexit Fears Return
2020-06-02 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms
2020-06-01 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Goes Overbought, Finds Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-01 20:08:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher in GBP/USD Improves Outlook
2020-06-02 08:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
Euro Stoxx 50, FTSE 100 Outlook: Rally to Challenge Key Resistance

2020-06-02 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Euro Stoxx 50, FTSE 100 Price Analysis & News

Euro Stoxx 50: Closing the Gap

The Euro Stoxx 50 has made a firm break away from its 50% fib retracement to trade at its highest level since early March. In turn, eyes are for an extension to 3194, which would mark a closing of the early March gap. Alongside this, topside resistance is situated at 3246 (61.8% fib), failure to break could see a return to 3050.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Euro Stoxx 50 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE 100: Testing Resistance

Upside in the FTSE 100 remains capped at last week’s high (6234), which also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from the Q1 sell-off. However, given the persistent rally across equity markets, upside risks remain, which in turn could see a test of 6400. That said, near term support resides at 6030-50 keeping the bullish momentum intact, although failure to hold raises the risk of a pullback to 5890 (38.2% fib).

FTSE 100 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 16% 6%
Weekly -13% 11% -1%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: DailyFX

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

