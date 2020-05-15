Australian Dollar Steady As China Industrial Production Registers Big Beat

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dow Recover from Breakdown, Event Risk Heavy Into Friday
2020-05-15 03:58:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro at Key Range Floor. Now What?
2020-05-15 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Gain with Financial Stocks
2020-05-14 23:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook - CFTC Advises Vigilance Over Possible Negative Pricing
2020-05-14 08:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-14 20:00:00
Dow, S&P Continue Pullback - Are Bears Brewing for Another Push?
2020-05-13 18:47:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver and Gold Prices May be at Risk of a Short-Term Pullback
2020-05-15 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Beginning? Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-05-14 14:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound-Dollar Probes Big Support Level
2020-05-14 21:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Drop to April Low?
2020-05-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng May Struggle as Yen Gains if US-China Tensions Resurface
2020-05-15 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Tests for Higher Low
2020-05-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Special) The #HangSeng could struggle if US-China trade tensions resurface, denting Hong Kong’s economy amid the #coronavirus. Such an outcome could boost the anti-risk Japanese #Yen #JPY - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/05/15/Hang-Seng-May-Struggle-as-Yen-Gains-if-US-China-Tensions-Resurface.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Mr0WtbmUQQ
  • Natural gas prices have traded higher with other growth-correlated assets since early April, despite the clear threat of a deep global recession. Get your natural gas market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/iJ8i5SDvxu https://t.co/ol5vD6QzU7
  • Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500: -0.16% Dow Jones: -0.16% NASDAQ 100: -0.04% (delayed) - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.49% Gold: 0.15% Oil - US Crude: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/f2aUoPIvgr
  • The Indian Rupee may struggle against the US Dollar as local credit spreads widen and the country struggles with the coronavirus outbreak. Will $USDINR exit its consolidative state? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/iO7b88wlXw https://t.co/uzCYShb14W
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NjPS9BNqQc
  • That Chinese retail sales is under-pacing industrial activity I think is telling for what may come elsewhere as economies open up. US GDP is 2/3 consumption and relies less on manufacturing. A prolonged slump in this area may have longer term consequences on growth https://t.co/BWVgCxPi3n
  • 🇨🇳 Unemployment Rate Actual: 5.8% Previous: 5.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
  • Huh, Chinese industrial output shows first gain this year since the #coronavirus outbreak... y/y 3.0%, est: 1.5%
  • 🇨🇳 Industrial Production YoY Actual: 3.9% Expected: 1.5% Previous: -1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-15
Australian Dollar Steady As China Industrial Production Registers Big Beat

Australian Dollar Steady As China Industrial Production Registers Big Beat

2020-05-15 02:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, Chinese Industrial Production, Retail Sales Data, Talking Points:

  • Chinese industrial production rose by 3.9% in April, well ahead of the 1.5% expected
  • Retail sales were down 7.5%, slightly worse than forecast
  • The Australian Dollar seemed to take the numbers as broadly in-line

The Australian Dollar remained captive to global risk appetite on Friday and didn’t get much traction from a mixed set of Chinese economic numbers.

Official industrial production data showed output up by a very strong 3.9% in April. This was well above the 1.5% gain expected and hugely better than the 1.1% slide seen in March. Retail sales were gloomier, falling by 7.5% against expectations of a 7% fall. Fixed asset investment slipped by 10.3% on the year, nasty but better than the previous month’s 16.1% slide.

All up these numbers suggest that industrial China is getting quickly back to form after the hiatus forced on it by Covid. Retail weakness is of course understandable but hardly confined to China at this point.

The Australian Dollar can act at the market’s liquid proxy for the Chinese economy but don’t seem to have done so in this case. AUD/USD had been edging lower through the Asian morning and the numbers provided a modest respite from that process.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The currency has risen quite sharply against the US Dollar from its coronavirus-induced lows of March. Like all major growth-correlated assets the Aussie has found support in the various massive monetary and fiscal rescue programs put in place around the world, led by the multi-trillion-dollar efforts of the United States.

However, that bullishness has waned somewhat in the past two weeks, replacing upward movement with range-trade for AUD/USD. The prospect of deep global recession is understandably giving investors pause as they survey such economic numbers as this’s week by catastrophic Australian jobless data.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

At present forecasters are sticking with the thesis that, while the year’s first half is now beyond saving for the global economy, recovery will be relatively swift. Any data which argue against that thesis are likely to see the Australian Dollar track lower with all other similarly risk sensitive assets.

Australian Dollar, Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver and Gold Prices May be at Risk of a Short-Term Pullback
Silver and Gold Prices May be at Risk of a Short-Term Pullback
2020-05-15 01:00:00
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound-Dollar Probes Big Support Level
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound-Dollar Probes Big Support Level
2020-05-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-14 20:00:00
USDMXN Drops on Bank of Mexico Rate Cut
USDMXN Drops on Bank of Mexico Rate Cut
2020-05-14 18:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.