EUR/USD Rebound Fizzles as Fed Chairman Powell Tames Bets for NIRP
2020-05-14 00:00:00
Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX-35 Price Outlook: Bulls Retreat as Virus Risks Resurface
2020-05-13 21:00:00
S&P 500, Gold, Oil : Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-13 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Take Back Losses Despite Second Wave Covid Worries
2020-05-13 06:37:00
Dow, S&P Continue Pullback - Are Bears Brewing for Another Push?
2020-05-13 18:47:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-13 17:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
S&P 500, Gold, Oil : Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-13 12:30:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
Gold Struggles With Trend Resistance Ahead of Key Fed Speech
2020-05-13 11:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-13 15:00:00
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
2020-05-12 22:40:00
Australian Dollar Stumbles As Covid Sees 594,000 Jobs Lost In April

2020-05-14 01:30:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, Official Labor Market Data, Talking Points:

  • Australia lost 594,300 jobs in April
  • This was even worse than expected
  • The unemployment rate held up better, but is all but sure to rise further

The Australian Dollar had been prepared for one of the weakest employment data sets on record and slipped only modestly on confirmation of this.

Thanks to Covid the economy lost 594,300 jobs in April, worse than the 575,000 expected. Full time employment was down by 222,500 with 373,800 part-time roles lost. The only glimmer was in the unemployment rate. That was 6.2%, up from the 5.2% of March but below the 8.2% expected.

The labor market collapse had been expected as it was well-known in the market that the previous month’s data had been flattered to a great extent by a collation period which pre-dated various contagion-limiting shutdowns.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said this month that it expects unemployment to peak at around 10% this year, with growth set to fall by a similar amount. That suggests that a few more months of deeply unpleasant data are likely, which may account for the Aussie’s lurch lower after the data.

Australian interest rates are already at record lows, and may yet go lower. In any event no rise is likely for the foreseeable future.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - 5min
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

As its daily chart shows the Australian Dollar has risen sharply against its big US cousin from the coronavirus-inspired lows of March. It gained alongside most other growth correlated assets as forthright efforts from monetary and fiscal authorities around the world reassured investors that plentiful credit would keep flowing through a financial system stricken by the contagion.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

This bullishness has slowed somewhat in the past couple of weeks, however, as the financial world contemplates the certainty of deep global recession. That certainty is only underlined by dire jobless figures such as have been released on Thursday.

At present the RBA expects that the snap-back in growth and employment prospects will be quite swift, with 2020’s first half marking the low point. For now the markets are prepared to agree, if tentatively, but any signs that the reopening of economies brings with it significant ‘second wave’ infections may well see that thesis questioned, with renewed pressure then likely on the Australian Dollar and other assets with similar risk profiles.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter @DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

