We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro at Key Range Floor. Now What?
2020-05-13 04:00:00
EUR/JPY Races Higher as EUR/USD Maintains Triangle - What's Next for the Euro?
2020-05-12 15:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Take Back Losses Despite Second Wave Covid Worries
2020-05-13 06:37:00
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equity Bifurcation: US Dollar Builds into Range
2020-05-12 20:26:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-12 17:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Take Back Losses Despite Second Wave Covid Worries
2020-05-13 06:37:00
Gold Price Holds Steady Even as Trump Pushes for Negative US Rates
2020-05-13 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure as UK Economy Shrinks
2020-05-13 06:58:00
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Potential
2020-05-12 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
2020-05-12 22:40:00
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇸🇪 CPIF YoY, Actual: -0.4% Expected: 0% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • 🇸🇪 Inflation Rate MoM, Actual: -0.3% Expected: 0% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • The #DAX 30 has meandered sideways since early April, but a series of slightly higher-highs is encouraging. Get your #DAX market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/SofBDeFhTS https://t.co/eDraSpZegh
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.17% Gold: 0.01% Oil - US Crude: -1.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mHvK5YoJvr
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/76AVDG1vRY
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 Inflation Rate MoM due at 07:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 CPIF YoY due at 07:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • RT @DailyFXEspanol: En 30 minutos, webinario con @HathornSabin donde repasará dos operaciones del día. https://www.dailyfx.com/espanol/calendario-webinars/789284507
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.07% US 500: 0.04% FTSE 100: -1.08% Germany 30: -1.33% France 40: -1.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/I3k0kTMYYs
  • Former NY Fed Chief Dudley states that Turkey faces significant US reluctance over its bid for USD swap line $TRY
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure as UK Economy Shrinks

GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure as UK Economy Shrinks

2020-05-13 06:58:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

UK Q1 GDP and Sterling Price Analysis:

  • UK Q1 GDP fell by 2% following a flat reading in Q4 2019.
  • Monthly GDP (March) fell by 5.8%
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

UK Q1 GDP – Better Than Expected But UK Economic Outlook Remains Dire

UK first quarter GDP contracted by 2.0%, official data from the ONS revealed today, the largest quarterly contraction since the 2008 global financial crisis. The economy fell by 1.6% compared with Q1 2019, while the monthly figure fell by 5.8%. All figures beat market estimates but the ONS warned that updates to the data ‘are likely to have larger than usual revisions’.

GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure as UK Economy Shrinks

Earlier today, figures released by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) showed a record fall in retail sales. Commenting on the release, Paul Martin, Partner, UK Head of Retail KPMG wrote, ‘With the nation firmly under lockdown throughout April, drastic sales declines were to be expected. Total sales fell a staggering 19.1% compared to last year – but that pain wasn’t felt equally’.

For all market moving events and data, see the newly improved DailyFX Calendar

GBP/USD price action post-UK GDP release was relatively muted with the pair trading just under 1.2300. Tuesday’s sell-off saw the April 21 low at 1.2274 tested and Sterling is likely to remain under pressure. GBP/USD is trading below all three moving averages, although it has yet to conclusively break the 50-dma, and continues to make a series of lower highs. If 1.2247 is broken, 1.2165 and 1.2095 come into view.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 22% -5% 12%
Weekly 65% -29% 14%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (September 2019 – May 13, 2020)

GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure as UK Economy Shrinks

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Whipsaws as RBNZ Holds Rates as Expected But Widens QE
New Zealand Dollar Whipsaws as RBNZ Holds Rates as Expected But Widens QE
2020-05-13 02:00:00
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
2020-05-12 22:40:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Forecast: Bulls Seek Daily Close Above April Peak
Nikkei 225 Technical Forecast: Bulls Seek Daily Close Above April Peak
2020-05-12 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-12 17:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.