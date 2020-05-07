We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest - EUR/USD Sinks Further as Storm Clouds Gather
2020-05-06 09:34:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance amid German Court Ruling
2020-05-06 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-06 18:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch
2020-05-06 12:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Silver Lags Gold as Covid Haven Thanks to Much Higher Industrial Demand
2020-05-06 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoE Policy Decision - GBP Picks Up But Central Bank Warns of Slumping Q2 GDP
2020-05-07 06:37:00
GBP/USD May Fall as the Bank of England Strikes a Gloomy Tone
2020-05-07 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains as S&P 500 Falls, Australian Dollar Vulnerable
2020-05-06 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakdown at Multi-week Low, NFP Levels
2020-05-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bank of England Governor Bailey says next monetary policy meeting is before QE program runds, adds that there is no evidence the BoE is targeting any part of the yield curve $GBP
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • $AUDUSD: impulsado por los datos de #China y la reactivación económica, formando un doble fondo #aud #usd #trading https://t.co/Qi4iRx51eT
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/JHVw8t8iI9
  • 🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decison, Actual: 0% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07
  • 🇮🇹 Retail Sales MoM, Actual: -20.5% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07
  • #Bitcoin prices may see a pickup in volatility ahead of the 2020 halving as the #coronavirus pandemic threatens to disrupt cross-continental $BTC mining operations. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BoH24MVf4P https://t.co/bMa2S3yOQb
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.45%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9NFEOL7axo
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decison due at 08:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 Norges Bank Press Conference due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07
BoE Policy Decision - GBP Picks Up But Central Bank Warns of Slumping Q2 GDP

BoE Policy Decision - GBP Picks Up But Central Bank Warns of Slumping Q2 GDP

2020-05-07 06:37:00
Nick Cawley, Justin McQueen,
Share:

British Pound News, Price and Analysis:

  • Bank of England leaves interest rates and QE unchanged.
  • Monetary Policy Report warns of shocking slump in Q2 GDP.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Bank of England (BoE) Unchanged but Q2 Growth and Unemployment Look Dire

The latest Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting saw all policy measures left unchanged but the accompanying MPC warned of a potential slump in Q2 GDP and rising unemployment. Interest rates were left untouched at 0.1% while the bond buying program, QE, remained at GBP645 billion.Two MPC members, Michael Saunders and Jonathan Haskel, voted to increase QE by GBP 100 billion. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey is scheduled to speak about today's decision at 10:00 UK.

The Monetary Policy Report however warned of a potential huge fall in UK Q2 GDP.

While there are wide bands of uncertainty around any estimates of activity at the present time, UK GDP is expected to be close to 30% lower in 2020 Q2 than it was at the end of 2019 (Chart 1.2). UK GDP is expected to have fallen by around 3% in 2020 Q1 and then to fall by a further 25% in Q2’

The report also said that unemployment is expected to rise to 9% in Q2.

Monetary Policy Report – May 7, 2020.

Keep Up To Date With All Market Moving Economic Releases With The DailyFX Calendar

GBP/USD move around 30 pips higher on the announcement after selling off late-Wednesday. On the daily GBP/USD chart the 50-day moving average is acting as initial support.

GBP/USD 15 Minute Chart (May 7, 2020)

BoE Policy Decision - GBP Picks Up But Central Bank Warns of Slumping Q2 GDP
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How are Retail Traders Positioned in These Volatile Times?
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar (AUD) Latest: Outlook Brighter on Strong Chinese Exports
Australian Dollar (AUD) Latest: Outlook Brighter on Strong Chinese Exports
2020-05-07 08:00:00
GBP/USD Price Volatility Eyed by US Dollar; BoE & Jobs Data Loom
GBP/USD Price Volatility Eyed by US Dollar; BoE & Jobs Data Loom
2020-05-06 22:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-06 18:30:00
FTSE 100 Forecast Ahead of the Bank of England Rate Decision
FTSE 100 Forecast Ahead of the Bank of England Rate Decision
2020-05-06 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.