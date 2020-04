CAC 40 Forecast: Index Bleeds Lower Following ECB Meeting

California virus cases rise to total 48,917 - BBG

Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +0.15% #BITCOINCASH -2.24% #ETHEREUM -2.85% #RIPPLE -5.02% #LITECOIN -3.72%

Why is the $DXY US Dollar Index down if the $USD is showing notable strength against its $CAD, $MXN, $AUD and $JPY peers? Look no further than $EURUSD and $GBPUSD, up 0.7% and 1.0% respectively. The $EUR and $GBP combined make up nearly 70% of the DXY Index weight. #FX #Forex https://t.co/grPfpyUKMd

$USDJPY | USD/JPY jumping higher in reversal attempt after basing near the 106.50 zone and surmounting its short-term bearish trendline. Next obstacle appears near the 108.00 level and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of last month's violent trading range. https://t.co/WJSJZaSzfc

Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -1.38% Gold: -1.56% Silver: -2.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XNwA72cqIg

$AUDUSD | AUD/USD edging lower as upward momentum stalls after 4H-RSI rejection at 'overbought' level and bearish MACD cross. The 8-34-50 EMA envelope rolling over on the 1H chart could pressure Aussie-Dollar toward trend support, particularly if volatility keeps picking up. https://t.co/UfbVyqzg1m

$USDMXN | USD/MXN reclaims 24.000 handle after probing uptrend support and 34-day EMA https://t.co/G1QkkTzHuJ

EUR/CAD rips higher after the ECB meeting and could continue its climb while the Canadian Dollar gives back recent gains. Get your $EURUCAD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/TRHzwpo6dL https://t.co/6lhC0utvJU