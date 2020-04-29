We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Chart Setups Post-FOMC: DXY Index, EUR/USD & AUD/USD
2020-04-29 23:35:00
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise With Risk Appetite As Markets Hope for Dovish Fed
2020-04-29 06:00:00
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Fed Preview: US Dollar, Dow & Gold Performance on FOMC Decision Days
2020-04-29 17:32:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street, Gold Prices Rise as US Dollar Sinks Despite 2008-Low GDP
2020-04-29 23:00:00
Gold Price Edges Higher as Powell Expects Fed to Do More
2020-04-29 20:27:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100
2020-04-29 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Breakout Versus US Dollar in Focus as Stocks Wobbled
2020-04-28 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Short exposure to stock indexes such as the Dow Jones, #FTSE 100 and #DAX 30 has been rising and they have been slowly climbing. What is the contrarian outlook from here? Get your #equities update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/wtYxmubKWC https://t.co/aVSJccY4ar
  • Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: Economy facing difficult environment not seen up to now -BBG
  • 🇳🇿 ANZ Business Confidence, Actual: -66.6 Expected: N/A Previous: -63.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-30
  • 🇳🇿 ANZ Business Confidence, Actual: -55.1 Expected: N/A Previous: -63.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-30
  • 🇨🇳 Non Manufacturing PMI, Actual: 53.2 Expected: N/A Previous: 52.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-30
  • 🇨🇳 NBS Manufacturing PMI, Actual: 50.8 Expected: 51 Previous: 52 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-30
  • $AUDUSD aims lower alongside #SP500 futures after Trump reiterates China retaliation threat. US Dollar aiming higher in morning Thursday Asia trade - https://t.co/WCaKGVwprn https://t.co/diAQU186mC
  • From a purely market-oriented perspective, deglobalization and a turn away from coordinated efforts to contain the #coronavirus will only introduce more uncertainty into what is already a fundamentally fragile environment. https://t.co/9N9mxcRng7
  • US President Donald Trump says he 'can do a lot' in terms of China retaliation -BBG citing Reuters
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 ANZ Business Confidence due at 01:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -63.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-30
US Dollar Chart Setups Post-FOMC: DXY Index, EUR/USD & AUD/USD

US Dollar Chart Setups Post-FOMC: DXY Index, EUR/USD & AUD/USD

2020-04-29 23:35:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR FORECAST POST-FOMC: DXY INDEX, EUR/USD, AUD/USD PRICE CHART SETUPS & TRADE LEVELS

  • DXY Index dropped to session lows as the US Dollar sank in response to a monetary policy update from the Federal Reserve
  • EUR/USD at risk of reversal considering the ECB meeting on deck might send the Euro lower against its US Dollar peer
  • AUD/USD price outlook could remain constructive thanks to Fed liquidity and coronavirus optimism

The US Dollar declined for a fourth consecutive trading session on Wednesday. The US Dollar experienced renewed selling pressure after the FOMC rate decision crossed the wires. US Dollar downside then accelerated on the back of dovish remarks from Fed Chair Powell.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

The DXY Index, a basket of major currency pairs that reflects US Dollar performance broadly, trades 1.4% below its April 24 intraday high due to the ongoing stretch of US Dollar weakness. DXY Index price action now probes a critical technical support level, however, that might send the US Dollar catapulting back higher.

DXY INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (26 DECEMBER 2019 TO 29 APRIL 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast FOMC

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

US Dollar downside may soon subside with the DXY Index potentially finding buoyancy around the 99.25 to 99.50 price zone. This level of technical confluence is underpinned by its 50-day moving average and positively-sloped trendline extended through the series of higher lows since March 13.

Also, despite US Dollar selling pressure throughout the session, which was exacerbated by word that Powell expects the Fed to do more in terms of its liquidity efforts to combat the likely unavoidable coronavirus recession, it is noteworthy that the DXY Index failed to take out the prior intraday low.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

If the US Dollar fails to find support around the aforementioned technical level, the DXY Index could stretch lower toward its next area of support near the 99.00 handle and mid-point retracement of last month’s trading range before the 200-day moving average comes into focus.

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (25 JANUARY TO 29 APRIL 2020)

EURUSD Price Chart US Dollar to Euro Forecast FOMC Decision ECB Meeting

EUR/USD continued its rebound since the most liquid and heavily traded currency pair plunged below 1.08 as the EU Summit failed to deliver a coordinated coronavirus stimulus response last week. The bullish MACD crossover hints at potential for a bigger advance if upward momentum gains pace and sees follow-through.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 15% 3%
Weekly -7% 11% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Although, with the European Central Bank on deck to provide markets with its own monetary policy update, spot EUR/USD price action could whipsaw back lower. EUR/USD might reverse if the ECB meeting reveals the central bank intends on boosting its bond buying program or other increasingly accommodative monetary policy measures.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (26 DECEMBER 2019 TO 29 APRIL 2020)

AUDUSD Price Chart US Dollar Forecast Coronavirus Optimism

US Dollar weakness is particularly evident when observing recent AUD/USD price action. Recent strength in spot AUD/USD is also indicated by the RSI climbing to its highest reading since the start of the year.

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -5% -3%
Weekly 15% -7% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

That said, AUD/USD bullish continuation seems likely until coronavirus recession concerns resurface and bring safe-haven currencies, like the USD, back into demand. The broader US Dollar might remain under pressure as AUD/USD climbs or until there is a resurgence in currency volatility.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Slide Halts As China PMI Holds Above 50 But Misses Forecast
Australian Dollar Slide Halts As China PMI Holds Above 50 But Misses Forecast
2020-04-30 01:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Sentiment to be Bolstered by Strong Earnings
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Sentiment to be Bolstered by Strong Earnings
2020-04-29 21:00:00
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
US Dollar Gyrates on Sharpest GDP Contraction in Decades
US Dollar Gyrates on Sharpest GDP Contraction in Decades
2020-04-29 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.