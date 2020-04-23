We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Plunges Below 1.08 as EU Summit Flops
2020-04-23 18:56:00
EUR/CHF Testing Most Important Level in Currency Markets - US Market Open
2020-04-23 12:49:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/CHF Testing Most Important Level in Currency Markets - US Market Open
2020-04-23 12:49:00
Will Crude Oil Trade Negative Again, and Is it Really Worth Less Than Nothing?
2020-04-23 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-20 22:10:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally at Key Long-Term Uptrend Resistance
2020-04-23 16:30:00
Gold Price Eyes Well Defined Technical levels -XAU/USD Forecast
2020-04-23 10:11:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Near-Term Outlook Worsens
2020-04-23 08:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
2020-04-22 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
US Dollar May Rise With Yen, Wall Street Follows Crude Oil Drop
2020-04-21 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.93% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.74% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.60% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.43% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/lGyOXmvduC
  • $52 billion in Fed's FX swap lines utilized from April 16 to 23 $DXY
  • This is the rolling average weekly rate of change of the Fed's balance sheet overlaid with the $SPX to give some scope of how quickly and aggressively they responded to support the market during the pandemic https://t.co/oI9kQUzSre
  • The Fed updated its balance sheet. I have to keep moving that right axis... https://t.co/FUYajHNuZl
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.66% Gold: 1.05% Silver: 0.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gjTzVE6Kvf
  • Spot $EURUSD breaches the 1.0800 price level and could head for fresh year-to-date lows as risk aversion bolsters the US Dollar. Get your EUR/USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/PxzQMEcls0 https://t.co/XUYQ7bF4qi
  • But let's not forget earnings💰⬇️ Tech💻 Amazon, Twitter, Facebook, Microsoft, Alphabet, Spotify, Samsung, eBay, AMD Finance🤑 UBS, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mastercard, Danske Bank, CME, Carlyle Group Energy⚡️ Chevron, Exxon Mobil, BP, Vale + about 15 others.
  • And GDP statistics for: 🇺🇸US 🇪🇺Eurozone 🇫🇷France 🇮🇹Italy 🇲🇽Mexico 🇨🇦Canada 🇪🇸Spain Other data worth noting: 🇺🇸US initial jobless claims + core PCE (m/m, y/y) 🇩🇪Germany unemployment change 🇧🇷Brazil net debt as % of GDP 🇲🇽Mexico unemployment rate 🇪🇺 Eurozone Economic confidence
  • Hello there, traders! We have got a PACKED week ahead of us amid the #coronavirus🦠 pandemic. Central bank rate decisions this week from: 🇺🇸FOMC 🇪🇺ECB 🇯🇵Bank of Japan 🇸🇪Riksbank Bank 🇭🇺Central Bank of Hungary 🇰🇪Kenya
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.21%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.40%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cHHpnmg3Th
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Plunges Below 1.08 as EU Summit Flops

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Plunges Below 1.08 as EU Summit Flops

2020-04-23 18:56:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

EURO FORECAST: EUR/USD PRICE SINKS BELOW 1.08, EU LEADERS FAIL TO REACH CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS AGREEMENT

  • EUR/USD price action spikes lower as the Euro comes under heightened selling pressure
  • European leaders fail to agree on coronavirus stimulus measures despite Eurozone GDP facing a 5-10% contraction
  • Spot EUR/USD breaches the 1.0800 price level and could head for fresh year-to-date lows as risk aversion bolsters the US Dollar

The Euro is driving lower as Thursday’s trading session starts to wind down. Euro selling pressure appears sparked by news that European leaders failed to agree on much needed coronavirus stimulus measures aimed at offsetting economic turmoil caused by the pandemic.

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 0% -5%
Weekly 12% -6% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (23 APRIL 2020 INTRADAY)

EURUSD Price Chart Euro Forecast EU Summit Coronavirus Stimulus

EUR/USD plunged back below the 1.0800 handle after the troubling headlines crossed the wires, but spot prices have held above prior session lows around the 1.0760 mark so far. That said, EUR/USD price action and the broader Euro might be due for more weakness as focus shifts back onto the European Central Bank.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

The ECB is set to provide markets with its latest monetary policy update next week, and its hand could be forced to ramp up its own stimulus efforts following the lack of measures from EU governments. This could, in turn, steer spot EUR/USD lower, perhaps toward fresh year-to-date lows near the 1.0600 price level.

Read More – Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Unphased by Weak US PMI Figures
US Dollar Unphased by Weak US PMI Figures
2020-04-23 14:02:00
US Dollar (USD) Uptrend Continues - Beware of Upcoming PMI, Jobs Data
US Dollar (USD) Uptrend Continues - Beware of Upcoming PMI, Jobs Data
2020-04-23 09:30:00
EUR/USD Drops as Eurozone PMI Crash Signals Severe Recession
EUR/USD Drops as Eurozone PMI Crash Signals Severe Recession
2020-04-23 08:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Near-Term Outlook Worsens
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Near-Term Outlook Worsens
2020-04-23 08:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.