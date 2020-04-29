USD/CAD Price Nears Support Ahead of FOMC Meeting, US Q1 GDP

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Dollar, Dow and FAANGs Top Markets as Fed, US GDP and Earnings Due
2020-04-29 01:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise With Risk Appetite As Markets Hope for Dovish Fed
2020-04-29 06:00:00
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact
2020-04-28 21:00:00
Russell 2000 & Mid-Cap Stocks Surge on Fed Policy Tweak, VIX Falls
2020-04-28 18:29:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Signals a Potential Reversal - XAU/USD Outlook
2020-04-29 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise With Risk Appetite As Markets Hope for Dovish Fed
2020-04-29 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100
2020-04-29 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Breakout Versus US Dollar in Focus as Stocks Wobbled
2020-04-28 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Another Test Near 0.67 Due Ahead? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/04/29/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Another-Test-Near-0.67-Due-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/Zn3AwBywZw
  • The $NZD has recoiled sharply lower after testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. An upswing may be giving way to bearish resumption.Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/d47RuNepMs https://t.co/wuLv2gUY9c
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.40% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MIixeZDjrT
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 Business Confidence due at 10:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-29
  • Gold Price Signals a Potential Reversal - XAU/USD Outlook More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/04/29/Gold-Price-Signals-a-Potential-Reversal-XAUUSD-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/mv81DxxVie
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The Hong Kong Dollar has been a beneficiary of lower US interest rates. The gains have been apparently too much for the HKMA, which has taken action to weaken to weaken the currency. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/7fBGheVUEp https://t.co/zg7jWNniK8
  • 🇪🇺 Consumer Confidence Final, Actual: -22.7 Expected: -22.7 Previous: -11.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-29
  • 🇪🇺 Economic Sentiment, Actual: 67.0 Expected: 74.7 Previous: 94.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-29
  • 🇪🇺 Industrial Sentiment, Actual: -30.4 Expected: -25.7 Previous: -10.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-29
USD/CAD Price Nears Support Ahead of FOMC Meeting, US Q1 GDP

USD/CAD Price Nears Support Ahead of FOMC Meeting, US Q1 GDP

2020-04-29 09:15:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

USD/CAD Price, News and Analysis:

  • USD/CAD sliding towards a fresh six-week low.
  • FOMC meeting and oil price the main drivers for the pair.
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD/CAD - Beginning to Look Oversold?

The Canadian dollar continues to gain against the US dollar with the daily chart with the pair falling by over 3 big figures since early last week. The move in the pair mirrors the recent fall in the US dollar with the greenback losing some of its long-term safe-haven bid as risk markets push higher. Volatility in the pair is likely to increase today both pre and post the US Q1 GDP release, which is expected to slump on an annualized basis from 2.1% to -4.0%, and the latest FOMC policy decision and press conference. Click on the highlighted links to access live coverage of both events. For all market moving data and events please see the DailyFX calendar.

The March 13 swing-low at 1.3858 is within range if the Canadian dollar continues to appreciate against the greenback, followed by the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.38102. USD/CAD will likely need a strong fundamental driver from either of the two events noted above if it is to conclusively break the later level. The CCI indicator is also entering oversold territory for the first time in two weeks.

Today’s sell-off has seen the pair move below both the 20- and 50-day moving averages and open below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.40127. USD/CAD has made seven lower highs in a row, discounting the Sunday candle, weighing down on the pair. The 1.4118 to 1.4124 area may act as a short-term cap to any rebound.

Forex Fundamental Analysis – Data and Central Banks

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart (August 2019 – April 29, 2020)

USD/CAD chart showing the price falling
USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 12% 4%
Weekly -25% 20% -2%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

What is your view on USD/CAD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN - Mexican Peso vs US Dollar, Peso at a Turning Point?
USD/MXN - Mexican Peso vs US Dollar, Peso at a Turning Point?
2020-04-29 10:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100
2020-04-29 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Ticks Up As Inflation Rises, Virus likely Blunts Impact
Australian Dollar Ticks Up As Inflation Rises, Virus likely Blunts Impact
2020-04-29 01:30:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact
Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact
2020-04-28 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.