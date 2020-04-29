S&P 500 Price Outlook: Sentiment to be Bolstered by Strong Earnings

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise With Risk Appetite As Markets Hope for Dovish Fed
2020-04-29 06:00:00
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Fed Preview: US Dollar, Dow & Gold Performance on FOMC Decision Days
2020-04-29 17:32:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Edges Higher as Powell Expects Fed to Do More
2020-04-29 20:27:00
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100
2020-04-29 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Breakout Versus US Dollar in Focus as Stocks Wobbled
2020-04-28 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Mexico Peso Positioning: Investors have had a clear out in excessive long positions and thus positioning is broadly balanced. Get your $USDMXN market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/h7e0n4mGRX https://t.co/F2NZERHxFb
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 105.42 S2: 106.16 S1: 106.51 R1: 107.26 R2: 107.65 R3: 108.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Boeing credit rating cut to BBB-, outlook stable by S&P $BA
  • South Africa downgraded to BB-, outlook stable by S&P $USDZAR
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.27% 🇦🇺AUD: 1.02% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.86% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.37% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CoAx9ePcMC
  • Plane manufacturer Boeing had its credit rating cut to BBB- by Standard & Poor's. One level above 'junk' (aka triple hooks). The pain continues for the once biggest Dow component and largest (by Dollar value) US exporter
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.95% Silver: 1.09% Gold: 0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YCINh66YIj
  • Gold Forecast - via @DailyFX: #Gold prices lifted higher off intraday lows after FOMC officials and Fed Chair Powell relayed an ominous message in their latest central bank update, but can the precious metal extend its advance? Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/04/29/gold-price-edges-higher-as-powell-expects-fed-to-do-more.html $GLD $GC_F $XAUUSD https://t.co/ieCzleE4az
  • A closer look at Aussie price action sees AUD/USD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation with price extending into the 75% parallel today. Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/VhPLe2f27J https://t.co/nomHxl8cXX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.19%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CRq1wdXvVt
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Sentiment to be Bolstered by Strong Earnings

S&P 500 Price Outlook: Sentiment to be Bolstered by Strong Earnings

2020-04-29 21:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 Forecast:

S&P 500 Price Outlook: Sentiment to be Bolstered by Strong Earnings

The S&P 500 closed modestly off intraday highs on Wednesday, but managed to climb more than 2.6% in the session following a Federal Reserve rate decision and subsequent remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell. In his comments, Mr. Powell conceded economic hardship would continue as financial metrics lag real-time conditions, but assured the central bank would provide further assistance which likely helped to overrule the pessimistic outlook.

Either way, risk appetite may continue as the week progresses following a string of strong earnings reports from some of the largest publicly traded companies. Looking to pick up where Chairman Powell left off, Microsoft, Facebook and Tesla offered their own quarterly findings – further helping to flesh out the current economic landscape. Encouragingly, the three technology companies – a classification which is not always afforded to Tesla – reported strong results across the board.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

As a result, their share prices rose in after-hours trading and their influence on the broader indices may translate to renewed strength for the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. Still, forthcoming earnings from Apple and Amazon on Thursday afternoon could spark apprehension and look to keep gains contained for the time being. Regardless, the quarterly results help to justify the outperformance the top five stocks in the S&P 500 have recently enjoyed. As both Facebook and Microsoft displayed, not even coronavirus can keep the mega-cap corporations down, as both firms reported earnings and revenue above expectations.

In the case of Facebook and Tesla, however, management teams were quick to highlight their concerns moving into the next quarter. Despite strong revenue and daily active user figures, Facebook announced it will spend $14 billion to $16 billion in 2020, notably beneath prior expectations of $17 billion to $19 billion. Tesla on the other hand, outlined significant “global operational challenges” in their route to recording record production and deliveries in a first quarter.

All in all, the three companies echoed much of what Chairman Powell had voiced earlier, as each sought to temper expectations moving forward despite seemingly acceptable data figures at present. Nevertheless, boisterous sentiment has allowed bulls to retain control which may translate to further S&P 500 strength in the near term even as the indices climb ever-closer to their pre-crash levels.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

So, while price may look to be tilted higher in the days ahead, concerns have been laid out and fundamentally it would be hard to argue indices should have a value equal to that of early February. At the previous valuation, many economies were still untouched by the coronavirus and its required containment procedures – an important factor to keep in mind should stocks continue to melt higher. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
US Dollar Gyrates on Sharpest GDP Contraction in Decades
US Dollar Gyrates on Sharpest GDP Contraction in Decades
2020-04-29 12:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Gold Price Charts to Watch & More
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Gold Price Charts to Watch & More
2020-04-29 11:37:00
USD/MXN - Mexican Peso vs US Dollar, Peso at a Turning Point?
USD/MXN - Mexican Peso vs US Dollar, Peso at a Turning Point?
2020-04-29 10:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.