Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision

RT @federalreserve: LIVE NOW: Press conference with #FOMC Chair Powell: https://t.co/sh1FXgYlwr and https://t.co/FJa6TbkDMt

Emergency authorization on Remdesivir planned as soon as Wednesday according to The New York Times -BBG

RT @NickTimiraos: An important macro question: How much of the $454 billion in equity capital for the Fed is the Treasury willing to lose.…

Does not sound like Fed officials share the same consensus of a 'V-shape' recovery seemingly priced by stocks https://t.co/bPnZUESQPq

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.38%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ts6U0XS8O8

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Press Conference due at 18:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-29

FOMC Implementation Note: https://t.co/60bWjta1Ib -Target federal funds rate and IOER left unchanged -Plans on increasing asset purchases 'in the amounts needed' albeit slower pace via repo operations -Engage in dollar roll and coupon swap transactions as necessary

A very modest negative response from the $SPX and equally tempered edge higher from the $DXY after the Fed. No real surprises here. We are not holding out for critical insight from the Chairman, but perhaps there is a rug for him to pull out from underneath us?

Fed vows at the end of the statement to keep purchasing Treasuries, agency residential and commercial mortgaged backed securities. Will also continue "large-scale overnight and term (repos)" through the Open Market desk