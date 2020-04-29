Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Breaking news

Federal Reserve Leaves Rates Unchanged as Expected, Slows Pace of Treasury Purchases

Real Time News
  • RT @federalreserve: LIVE NOW: Press conference with #FOMC Chair Powell: https://t.co/sh1FXgYlwr and https://t.co/FJa6TbkDMt
  • Emergency authorization on Remdesivir planned as soon as Wednesday according to The New York Times -BBG
  • RT @NickTimiraos: An important macro question: How much of the $454 billion in equity capital for the Fed is the Treasury willing to lose.…
  • Does not sound like Fed officials share the same consensus of a 'V-shape' recovery seemingly priced by stocks https://t.co/bPnZUESQPq
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.38%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ts6U0XS8O8
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Press Conference due at 18:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-29
  • FOMC Implementation Note: https://t.co/60bWjta1Ib -Target federal funds rate and IOER left unchanged -Plans on increasing asset purchases 'in the amounts needed' albeit slower pace via repo operations -Engage in dollar roll and coupon swap transactions as necessary
  • A very modest negative response from the $SPX and equally tempered edge higher from the $DXY after the Fed. No real surprises here. We are not holding out for critical insight from the Chairman, but perhaps there is a rug for him to pull out from underneath us?
  • Fed vows at the end of the statement to keep purchasing Treasuries, agency residential and commercial mortgaged backed securities. Will also continue "large-scale overnight and term (repos)" through the Open Market desk
  • No surprise, the FOMC statement features first and heavily on the impact that coronavirus is having
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision

2020-04-29 18:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

FED, Recession, COVID-19 – Talking Points:

  • Rates remain unchanged as FOMC meeting concludes
  • Equity markets climb higher on virus vaccine hopes
  • FOMC states COVID-19 is causing tremendous economic hardship

As expected, the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged Wednesday as the Federal Open Market Committee’s two-day meeting concluded. Investors focused in on commentary towards liquidity facilities and the outlook on rates, which are already near zero. The Dow Jones index gave back some gains from earlier in the session as the FOMC statement crossed the wires. Still, markets remain well in green territory after Gilead provided positive news on its coronavirus vaccine.

Dow Jones Index (1-Min Chart)

DJI Index chart

Source: IG Charts

Despite wide concensus, some speculated that the Fed will bring rates into negative territory, however, Fed Chair Powell commented back in March that it would not be an appropriate policy. Granted that, the central bank took aggressive action through quantitative easing since March as the effects of the virus pandemic surfaced. Rates will remain at 0 to 0.25 percent until it is confident that the econony is clear of the pandemic impacts according to the FOMC statement.

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet

Fed balance sheet

Source: federalreserve.gov

Monetary action appears successful in stemming volatility and illiquidity in credit and other financial markets, however, economic activity in the United States inevitably revealed a sharp contraction earlier Wednesday morning as GDP declined 4.8 percent in the first-quarter. Intentions of continuing the purchase of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities were stated by FOMC to support the flow of credit to households and businesses. Morever, overnight repo operations will also continue. Fed Chair Powell is expected to speak shortly by video conference to remakre on the FOMC's actions.

**Breaking News - Check back for updates**

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

