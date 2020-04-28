We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
US Dollar Suffers, Australian Dollar and Japanese Yen Shine - US Market Open
2020-04-28 13:15:00
2020-04-28 13:15:00
EUR/USD Price Vulnerable to Central Bank and Data Induced Volatility
2020-04-28 12:30:00
2020-04-28 12:30:00
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Gold Prices Retreat As Hopes For Virus-Lockdown Rollbacks Endure
2020-04-28 06:00:00
2020-04-28 06:00:00
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Have Room to Rally, but Risk/Reward Going South
2020-04-28 11:00:00
2020-04-28 11:00:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
2020-04-25 08:00:00
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Gold Charts & More to Watch
2020-04-28 11:35:00
2020-04-28 11:35:00
Gold Price Slides on Renewed Risk Appetite, Unable to Break Trend Resistance
2020-04-28 08:30:00
2020-04-28 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Caught Between Oil Woes and Lockdown Hopes
2020-04-28 08:00:00
2020-04-28 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
2020-04-27 12:30:00
USD/JPY – Working on Breakout from Descending Wedge Pattern
2020-04-28 10:26:00
2020-04-28 10:26:00
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
2020-04-27 04:00:00
EUR/USD Price Vulnerable to Central Bank and Data Induced Volatility

2020-04-28 12:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • EUR/USD nears important zone of resistance.
  • Central bank meetings and GDP data will guide short-term direction.
EUR/USD Moving Towards a Cluster of Resistance

The economic calendar is packed full of potentially market moving data in the days ahead which should decide the short term future for EUR/USD. Early Wednesday there are a raft of Euro-Zone confidence and sentiment indicators for April, all expected to fall further, ahead of US Q1 GDP which is expected to slump from on an annualized basis from 2.1% to -4.0%. Later Wednesday, the FOMC policy decision and press conference which is expected to give market participants a clearer picture of the US economy and what the Fed is, or will be, doing to counteract the economic damage caused by the coronavirus. Click on the bolded links to access our live coverage of each event.

On Thursday, Euro-Zone Q1 GDP is expected to fall to -3.5% q/q compared to a prior 0.1%, before the latest ECB rate decision and press conference. While the ECB is set to leave all rates unchanged, there is a growing feeling that the central bank needs to do more to help the economy and changes to QE, bond buying limits and eligible bonds may well be announced.

Add into the mix the latest weekly initial US jobless claims on Thursday and April US ISM manufacturing data on Friday and the economic calendar needs to be closely watched. For all market moving data and events please see the DailyFX calendar.

A weaker US dollar has helped EUR/USD push back above 1.0880 today, setting a new one-week high. The pair have also broken above Fibonacci 23.6% at 1.0839 and the 20-day moving average at 1.0870. EUR/USD needs to close, and open, above this short-dated moving average if positive moment is to continue. Above here a cluster of recent highs up to 1.0907 before 38.2% Fibonacci at 1.0965 and the 50-day ma at 1.0972. To the downside, a cluster of old lows before a re-test of 1.0726.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart ( October 2019 – April 28, 2020)

