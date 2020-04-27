We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Euro Area 1Q GDP Report & ECB Meeting
2020-04-27 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Gold Price Fails to Test November 2012 High Ahead of FOMC Meeting
2020-04-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE Rally as PM Mulls Lockdown Modifications
2020-04-27 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?
2020-04-27 01:27:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE Rally as PM Mulls Lockdown Modifications

2020-04-27 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

British Pound (GBP) and FTSE 100 - News, Prices and Analysis:

  • UK lockdown may be changed sooner than original review date.
  • UK assets get an uplift with GBPUSD at a fresh one-week high.
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Recognise and Eliminate Trading Mistakes
Get My Guide

GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Boosted by Lockdown Talks

There are various reports in the media that UK PM Boris Johnson is considering modifying the UK lockdown ahead of the May 7 review date. The Prime Minister will be hosting a coronavirus meeting today and may offer hope of a staggered way out of lockdown. The PM will have noted that Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers showed a decrease across the board, and this may allow him room to begin unlocking the economy earlier than anticipated. The Daily Telegraph quotes one Conservative source saying ‘There is a desire to open the economy. There is a broad acceptance that we can’t just close everything down until a vaccine is found’.

The FTSE 100 continues to nudge higher and is probing levels last seen nearly two weeks ago. The UK big board opened above both the 20- and 50-day moving averages and is closing in on the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 5,889 and the April 14 six week high at 5,944. The FTSE continues to post higher lows and price action may become more volatile around the April 14 high. The recent higher lows will offer protection back to the 5,530 double low made on April 15/16.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (September 2019 – April 27, 2020)

Daily price chart showing the FTSE 100 moving higher
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 6% 4%
Weekly 2% -9% -4%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

GBPUSD is pushing higher in early turnover, aided by the lockdown talk. Cable is seemingly shrugging off last week’s Brexit talks where both sides admitted that they were no closer to coming to an agreement than before. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that progress between the two sides was disappointing, while the UK highlighted limited progress. If the two sides cannot come to an agreement, the UK will adopt WTO trade rules on January 1, 2021.

GBP/USD continues to post short-term higher lows and has broken the downtrend off the April 14 high at 1.2648. The pair are back above the 20-dma and the 50-dma but the move needs a close above here to give more credibility to the upturn. A weaker US dollar is also helping fuel the move.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (September 2019 – April 27, 2020)

Daily price chart showing gbpusd moving higher

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) and the FTSE 100 – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.