Notice

USOIL prices on DailyFX reference the relevant June WTI future contract. The negative close being reported elsewhere today refers to the still-trading May WTI contract, which expires on April 21.

Australian Dollar Steady As RBA Minutes Show Bank Content To Wait

Australian Dollar Steady As RBA Minutes Show Bank Content To Wait

2020-04-21 02:02:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Australian Dollar, Reserve Bank of Australia Monetary Policy Minutes, Talking Points:

  • The RBA left rates on hold on April 7 after two March reductions
  • It has clearly opted to see what effect current measures will have before considering more
  • The AUD market had guessed as much

The Australian Dollar was steady on Tuesday following the release of minutes from the last Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting, on April 7.

The central bank left its key Official Cash Rate at 0.25% after it. declining the quarter-point reduction that markets narrowly expected. The OCR fell twice in March, however, to its current record low of 0.25%, with an extra cut added as part of measures to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus.

The minutes left the perhaps predictable impression that. considerable monetary and fiscal stimulus having been applied, the central bank was now content to wait and see what more was needed.

In the minutes, the RBA said ‘various responses;’ already made were ‘providing considerable support’ to households and businesses. However, it cautioned that support packages couldn’t provide a near-term boost to spending while the economy was subject to lockdowns.

The central bank recommitted itself to a three-year bond yield target of 0.25%, but said that smaller, less frequent purchases of government bonds may be required going forward.

The Australian Dollar was under some pressure as the Asia Pacific session got under way Tuesday. Collapsing oil prices had put renewed focus on haven assets rather than growth-correlated units like the Aussie. However, AUD/USD stabilized early in the session and didn’t move far on the minutes.

Australian Dollar Steady As RBA Minutes Show Bank Content To Wait
The Australian Dollar has bounced back impressively from its March lows, buoyed up like many other growth-correlated assets by the massive fiscal and monetary rescue packages put in place by various governments, most notably of course the US.

Australian Dollar Steady As RBA Minutes Show Bank Content To Wait

However, while these measures may have reduced the chance of a damaging ‘credit event,’ stimulus measures can’t fully operate until economic agents are free to engage with the economy again. As they clearly can’t do this under lockdown conditions, it seems likely that risk assets such as the Australian Dollar will face a rethink.

It’s notable that this year’s downtrend remains in place.

Attention now switches to the next policy decision which is not due until May 5. Current futures market pricing has markets expecting a reduction by a margin of 57%.

Australian Dollar, Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

