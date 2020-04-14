S&P 500 Finishes Higher as Bank Earnings Underwhelm Start to Earnings Season

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, EUR/USD
2020-04-14 19:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Deal Dwarfed by Crude Oil Demand Woes
2020-04-14 20:31:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Eyes Chart Setup, Crude Oil Looks Past OPEC
2020-04-13 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Lifts Despite Grim IMF Economic Outlook for 2020
2020-04-14 17:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Gold Prices Soar to Multi-Year Highs; Potential Drivers For The Next Leg Higher
2020-04-14 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout at Risk- GBP/USD Levels
2020-04-14 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.96% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.93% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.73% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.52% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sH1XGUKr2D
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.41% Oil - US Crude: 2.20% Gold: 0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RFhMHUuAOu
  • 🛢️ Oil Forecast - via @DailyFX: #CrudeOil is flirting with a breakdown below $20.00 again even though #OPEC and its allies just inked a monumental supply cut deal. Will #Oil continue to fall as demand woes linger? #OOTT #Trading $CL_F $USO ⬇️ Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/14/crude-oil-forecast-opec-deal-dwarfed-by-oil-demand-woes.html
  • Fed's Barkin: - Describe CARES act as stabilization, not stimulation $DXY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.16%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/y1TYucqrOl
  • The Sterling breakout is approaching downtrend resistance targets and leaves the immediate advance at risk heading into 1.2710/53. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/BajX9kVJta https://t.co/lUIgs8rm2w
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: Companies that engaged in substantial share buybacks in the past continue to underperform: @SoberLook https://t.co/eh9…
  • An encouraging start to the full liquidity trading week (with Europe online). $SPX up 3% after 1.6% gap up. Most impressive if this performance against the cold dose of reality the IMF dropped this morning https://t.co/GlkwRjTuJK
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.17% Wall Street: -0.04% US 500: -0.06% France 40: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/EHukGBDScZ
  • RT @BobPisani: This is a big rally, but it is on very light volume, and much more volume is going to stocks that are down than are up. Thi…
S&P 500 Finishes Higher as Bank Earnings Underwhelm Start to Earnings Season

S&P 500 Finishes Higher as Bank Earnings Underwhelm Start to Earnings Season

2020-04-14 20:45:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

S&P 500 CLIMBS AS BANK EARNINGS SHOW ANTICIPATION FOR HEAVY LOAN LOSSES AHEAD TALKING POINTS:

  • JPMorgan and Wells Fargo increase reserve builds as the banks expect a rough economic recovery
  • The S&P 500 Index climbs higher despite the weak earnings from JPM and WFC
  • IMF economic outlook for 2020 shows a 3 percent contraction for global growth

The S&P 500 Index finished well in the green Tuesday as earnings season kicked off with two of the largest banks in the United States reporting Q1 earnings this morning. JP Morgan Chase printed earnings of $0.78 per share, missing estimates of $2.49. Wells Fargo also missed with EPS of $0.01 versus estimates of $0.61 per share. JP Morgan and Wells Fargo ended the trading session -2.74% and -3.98% respectively.

S&P 500 INDEX (5-MIN CHART)

SP500 Bank earnings

Source: IG Charts

Despite the weak prints, US equity markets are now well above their March lows as central banks and fiscal policymakers have enacted record breaking stimulus into the economy. New York’s recent decline in virus deaths may also be supplying further fuel for equities as NY Governor Cuomo said ‘the worst is over’ on Monday as fatalities appear to be declining in the hard-hit state.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

While signs may be appearing for a peak in the virus pandemic, the fallout to the economy is likely to persist through the year according to two of the largest banks in the United States. Chase reported a 69 percent decline in net income as they increased reserve levels by $6.8 billion for a predicted sharp uptick in credit losses. Wells Fargo also increased its reserves in anticipation for economic distress in the months ahead, with a $3.1 billion build in its reserve levels.

S&P 500 VERSUS JPM AND WFC (2-HOUR CHART)

Q1 bank earnings versus Spx

Created by Thomas Westwater in TradingView

Adding to the calls for economic fallout to continue through the rest of the year, the IMF released its world economic outlook this morning,forecasting the deepest global recession since the great depression of the 1930’s. The Great Lockdown, as the IMF terms it, is expected to put a serious hit on global growth for the current year forecasting a 3 percent contraction, 6.3 percent lower than the last forecast from the organization.

Going forward, banks may see a rough path to recovery versus other sectors of the economy with less exposure to the expectedly harsh economic conditions ahead. Recent actions from the Federal Reserve may also drag on the banking sector altogether, with interest rates near zero. This, combined with the loss on loans going forward, presents somewhat of a double-edged sword to banks, which normally see higher profits in periods where interest rates are high.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Deal Dwarfed by Crude Oil Demand Woes
Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Deal Dwarfed by Crude Oil Demand Woes
2020-04-14 20:31:00
Dow Jones Lifts Despite Grim IMF Economic Outlook for 2020
Dow Jones Lifts Despite Grim IMF Economic Outlook for 2020
2020-04-14 17:30:00
GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY – Japanese Yen Trading Outlook
GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY – Japanese Yen Trading Outlook
2020-04-14 12:30:00
EUR/GBP Price Slide Continues as Support Level Cracks
EUR/GBP Price Slide Continues as Support Level Cracks
2020-04-14 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.