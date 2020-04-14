S&P 500 Finishes Higher as Bank Earnings Underwhelm Start to Earnings Season

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.96% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.93% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.73% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.52% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sH1XGUKr2D

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.41% Oil - US Crude: 2.20% Gold: 0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RFhMHUuAOu

🛢️ Oil Forecast - via @DailyFX: #CrudeOil is flirting with a breakdown below $20.00 again even though #OPEC and its allies just inked a monumental supply cut deal. Will #Oil continue to fall as demand woes linger? #OOTT #Trading $CL_F $USO ⬇️ Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/14/crude-oil-forecast-opec-deal-dwarfed-by-oil-demand-woes.html

Fed's Barkin: - Describe CARES act as stabilization, not stimulation $DXY

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.16%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/y1TYucqrOl

The Sterling breakout is approaching downtrend resistance targets and leaves the immediate advance at risk heading into 1.2710/53. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/BajX9kVJta https://t.co/lUIgs8rm2w

RT @lisaabramowicz1: Companies that engaged in substantial share buybacks in the past continue to underperform: @SoberLook https://t.co/eh9…

An encouraging start to the full liquidity trading week (with Europe online). $SPX up 3% after 1.6% gap up. Most impressive if this performance against the cold dose of reality the IMF dropped this morning https://t.co/GlkwRjTuJK

Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.17% Wall Street: -0.04% US 500: -0.06% France 40: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/EHukGBDScZ