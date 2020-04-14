Dow Jones Lifts Despite Grim IMF Economic Outlook for 2020

Bearish positioning in $USDJPY looks to be increasingly stretched as speculators continue to raise the net bullish positions in the Japanese Yen. Get your USD/JPY market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/EQIZ3wgo6T https://t.co/bQBkTgPOG9

Fed's Bostic: - Need to do whatever we can to prevent lasting damage to economy - Important to remember that economy was growing before crisis $DXY

Fed's Bostic: - Support should arrive in time to help businesses - Looks like more support will be needed - State and city governments are under funding pressure $SPX

LIVE NOW: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299

here we go - webinar time https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299 https://t.co/1JOpIwMDCX

LIVE IN 5 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299

UK Finance Minister: - Negotiations with the EU are underway and being done over video conferencing $GBPUSD

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.26%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 73.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6t7GnDMygN

LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299